The hormone that helps plants respond to drought is:
a. Auxin
b. Abscisic acid
c. Cytokinin
d. Ethylene
Charles and Francis Darwin discovered that
a. Auxin is responsible for phototropic curvature
b. Red light is most effective in shoot phototropism
c. Light destroys auxin
d. Light is perceived by the tips of coleoptiles
How may a plant respond to severe heat stress?
a. By reorienting leaves to increase evaporative cooling
b. By creating air tubes for ventilation
c. By producing heat-shock proteins, which may protect the plant's proteins from denaturing
d. By increasing the proportion of unsaturated fatty acids in cell membranes, reducing their fluidity
The signaling molecule for flowering might be released earlier than usual in a long-day plant exposed to flashes of:
a. Far-red light during the night
b. Red light during the night
c. Red light followed by far-red light during the night.
d. Far-red light during the day