The hormone that helps plants respond to drought is:
a. Auxin
b. Abscisic acid
c. Cytokinin
d. Ethylene
Auxin enhances cell elongation in all of these ways except:
a. Increased uptake of solutes
b. Gene activation
c. Acid-induced denaturation of cell wall proteins
d. Cell wall loosening
Charles and Francis Darwin discovered that
a. Auxin is responsible for phototropic curvature
b. Red light is most effective in shoot phototropism
c. Light destroys auxin
d. Light is perceived by the tips of coleoptiles
The signaling molecule for flowering might be released earlier than usual in a long-day plant exposed to flashes of:
a. Far-red light during the night
b. Red light during the night
c. Red light followed by far-red light during the night.
d. Far-red light during the day
If a long-day plant has a critical night length of 9 hours, which 24-hour cycle would prevent flowering?
a. 16 hours light/8 hours dark
b. 14 hours light/10 hours dark
c. 4 hours light/8 hours dark/4 hours light/8 hours dark
d. 8 hours light/8 hours dark/light flash/8 hours dark
A plant mutant that shows normal gravitropic bending but does not store starch in its plastids would require a reevaluation of the role of
a. Statoliths
b. Auxin
c. Calcium
d. Differential growth