Charles and Francis Darwin discovered that
a. Auxin is responsible for phototropic curvature
b. Red light is most effective in shoot phototropism
c. Light destroys auxin
d. Light is perceived by the tips of coleoptiles
How may a plant respond to severe heat stress?
a. By reorienting leaves to increase evaporative cooling
b. By creating air tubes for ventilation
c. By producing heat-shock proteins, which may protect the plant's proteins from denaturing
d. By increasing the proportion of unsaturated fatty acids in cell membranes, reducing their fluidity
The signaling molecule for flowering might be released earlier than usual in a long-day plant exposed to flashes of:
a. Far-red light during the night
b. Red light during the night
c. Red light followed by far-red light during the night.
d. Far-red light during the day
A plant mutant that shows normal gravitropic bending but does not store starch in its plastids would require a reevaluation of the role of
a. Statoliths
b. Auxin
c. Calcium
d. Differential growth
Indicate the response to each condition by drawing a straight seedling or one with the triple response.