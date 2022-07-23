Choose the term that correctly describes the relationship between these two sugar molecules:
a. Structural isomers
b. Cis-trans isomers
c. Enantiomers
d. Isotopes
Choose the term that correctly describes the relationship between these two sugar molecules:
a. Structural isomers
b. Cis-trans isomers
c. Enantiomers
d. Isotopes
Identify the asymmetric carbon in this molecule:
Which action could produce a carbonyl group?
a. The replacement of the —OH of a carboxyl group with hydrogen
b. The addition of a thiol to a hydroxyl
c. The addition of a hydroxyl to a phosphate
d. The replacement of the nitrogen of an amine with oxygen
Draw Lewis dot structures for each hypothetical molecule shown below, using the correct number of valence electrons for each atom. Determine which molecule makes sense because each atom has a complete valence shell, and each bond has the correct number of electrons. Explain what makes the other molecule nonsensical, considering the number of bonds each type of atom can make.