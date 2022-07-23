Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Carbon and the Molecular Diversity of Life
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 4 - Carbon and the Molecular Diversity of LifeProblem 7
Chapter 4, Problem 7

Which action could produce a carbonyl group?
a. The replacement of the —OH of a carboxyl group with hydrogen
b. The addition of a thiol to a hydroxyl
c. The addition of a hydroxyl to a phosphate
d. The replacement of the nitrogen of an amine with oxygen

1
Understand what a carbonyl group is: A carbonyl group consists of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O). It is a functional group found in many organic compounds.
Examine option a: The replacement of the —OH of a carboxyl group with hydrogen. A carboxyl group is —COOH. Replacing the —OH with hydrogen would result in —COH, which is an aldehyde, containing a carbonyl group.
Examine option b: The addition of a thiol to a hydroxyl. A thiol group is —SH, and a hydroxyl group is —OH. Adding these together does not form a carbonyl group.
Examine option c: The addition of a hydroxyl to a phosphate. A phosphate group is —PO₄. Adding a hydroxyl group —OH does not result in a carbonyl group.
Examine option d: The replacement of the nitrogen of an amine with oxygen. An amine group is —NH₂. Replacing nitrogen with oxygen would result in —OH, which is a hydroxyl group, not a carbonyl group.

Carbonyl Group

A carbonyl group is a functional group characterized by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O). It is a key feature in many organic compounds, including aldehydes and ketones, and plays a crucial role in chemical reactivity and molecular structure.
Carboxyl Group

A carboxyl group consists of a carbonyl group attached to a hydroxyl group (—COOH). It is a functional group found in organic acids, such as acetic acid, and is known for its acidic properties due to the ability to donate a hydrogen ion (H+) from the hydroxyl group.
Amine Group

An amine group is a functional group containing a nitrogen atom bonded to hydrogen atoms, typically represented as —NH2. Amines are derived from ammonia and are important in organic chemistry due to their basic properties and role in forming amino acids and other nitrogen-containing compounds.
