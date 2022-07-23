Textbook Question
In male mammals, excretory and reproductive systems share
a. The vas deferens.
b. The urethra.
c. The seminal vesicle.
d. The prostate.
Which of the following is not properly paired?
a. Seminiferous tubule—cervix
b. Vas deferens—oviduct
c. Testosterone—estradiol
d. Scrotum—labia majora
Peaks of LH and FSH production occur during
a. The menstrual flow phase of the uterine cycle
b. The beginning of the follicular phase of the ovarian cycle
c. The period just before ovulation
d. The secretory phase of the uterine cycle