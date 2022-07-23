Skip to main content
Ch. 46 - Animal Reproduction
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Which of the following characterizes parthenogenesis?
a. An individual may change its sex during its lifetime.
b. Specialized groups of cells grow into new individuals.
c. An organism is first a male and then a female.
d. An egg develops without being fertilized.

1
Understand the concept of parthenogenesis: It is a form of asexual reproduction where an egg develops into an individual without fertilization.
Analyze option a: Changing sex during a lifetime is known as sequential hermaphroditism, not parthenogenesis.
Analyze option b: Specialized groups of cells growing into new individuals is a form of asexual reproduction called budding, not parthenogenesis.
Analyze option c: Being first male and then female is another form of sequential hermaphroditism, not parthenogenesis.
Analyze option d: This describes parthenogenesis accurately, as it involves an egg developing without fertilization.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parthenogenesis

Parthenogenesis is a form of asexual reproduction where an egg develops into a new individual without fertilization. This process occurs naturally in some plants, invertebrates, and vertebrates, allowing for reproduction without the genetic contribution of a male. It is distinct from sexual reproduction, as it involves only one parent.
Mollusks
Guided course
06:30
Mollusks

Asexual Reproduction

Asexual reproduction is a mode of reproduction that does not involve the fusion of gametes or change in the number of chromosomes. It results in offspring that are genetically identical to the parent organism. This type of reproduction is common in single-celled organisms and some multicellular organisms, providing a rapid means of population increase.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:44
Sexual and Asexual Reproduction

Fertilization

Fertilization is the process by which male and female gametes (sperm and egg) fuse to form a zygote, initiating the development of a new organism. It is a key component of sexual reproduction, ensuring genetic diversity through the combination of genetic material from two parents. In contrast, parthenogenesis bypasses this process, leading to offspring from a single parent.
Fertilization
Guided course
01:59
Fertilization
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In male mammals, excretory and reproductive systems share

a. The vas deferens.

b. The urethra.

c. The seminal vesicle.

d. The prostate.

Textbook Question

Which of the following is not properly paired?

a. Seminiferous tubule—cervix

b. Vas deferens—oviduct

c. Testosterone—estradiol

d. Scrotum—labia majora

Textbook Question

Peaks of LH and FSH production occur during

a. The menstrual flow phase of the uterine cycle

b. The beginning of the follicular phase of the ovarian cycle

c. The period just before ovulation

d. The secretory phase of the uterine cycle

