Textbook Question
The middle ear converts
a. Air pressure waves to fluid pressure waves
b. Air pressure waves to nerve impulses
c. Fluid pressure waves to nerve impulses
d. Pressure waves to hair cell movements
1392
views
During the contraction of a vertebrate skeletal muscle fiber, calcium ions
a. Break cross-bridges as a cofactor in hydrolysis of ATP
b. Bind with troponin, changing its shape so that the myosin-binding sites on actin are exposed
c. Transmit action potentials from the motor neuron to the muscle fiber
d. Spread action potentials through the T tubules
Which sensory distinction is not encoded by a difference in neuron identity?
a. White and red
b. Red and green
c. Loud and faint
d. Salty and sweet