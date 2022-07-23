Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 50 - Sensory and Motor Mechanisms
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 50 - Sensory and Motor MechanismsProblem 4
Chapter 50, Problem 4

Which sensory distinction is not encoded by a difference in neuron identity?
a. White and red
b. Red and green
c. Loud and faint
d. Salty and sweet

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that sensory distinctions can be encoded by different mechanisms, such as different types of neurons or different patterns of neuron activity.
Consider the options: colors (white, red, green) are typically distinguished by different types of photoreceptor cells in the retina, each sensitive to different wavelengths of light.
Taste (salty and sweet) is encoded by different types of taste receptor cells, each sensitive to different chemical compounds.
Sound (loud and faint) is not encoded by different types of neurons, but rather by the frequency and amplitude of the sound waves, which affect the rate of neuron firing.
Identify that the distinction between loud and faint sounds is based on the intensity of the stimulus rather than the identity of the neurons, making it different from the other options.
Conclude that the correct answer is the one where the distinction is not based on neuron identity, which is option c: loud and faint.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
41s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Neuron Identity

Neuron identity refers to the specific characteristics and functions of neurons, which are determined by their genetic makeup and the types of neurotransmitters they produce. Different neurons are specialized to respond to specific stimuli, such as light, sound, or taste, allowing the brain to interpret various sensory inputs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:42
Neurons

Sensory Encoding

Sensory encoding is the process by which sensory information is translated into neural signals. This involves the activation of specific neurons that correspond to particular sensory modalities, such as color or sound intensity. The brain interprets these signals to differentiate between different sensory experiences.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:25
Sensory Systems

Intensity vs. Quality in Sensory Perception

Intensity refers to the strength or magnitude of a sensory stimulus, while quality pertains to the type or nature of the stimulus, such as color or taste. Intensity differences, like loud and faint sounds, are often encoded by the frequency of neuron firing rather than distinct neuron types, unlike quality distinctions, which may involve different neuron identities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:54
Sensory Receptors
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following sensory receptors is incorrectly paired with its category?

a. Hair cell—mechanoreceptor

b. Snake pit organ—thermoreceptor

c. Taste receptor—chemoreceptor

d. Olfactory receptor—electromagnetic receptor

1717
views
Textbook Question

The middle ear converts

a. Air pressure waves to fluid pressure waves

b. Air pressure waves to nerve impulses

c. Fluid pressure waves to nerve impulses

d. Pressure waves to hair cell movements

1392
views
Textbook Question

During the contraction of a vertebrate skeletal muscle fiber, calcium ions

a. Break cross-bridges as a cofactor in hydrolysis of ATP

b. Bind with troponin, changing its shape so that the myosin-binding sites on actin are exposed

c. Transmit action potentials from the motor neuron to the muscle fiber

d. Spread action potentials through the T tubules

987
views
Textbook Question

The transduction of sound waves into action potentials occurs

a. In the tectorial membrane as it is stimulated by hair cells

b. When hair cells are bent against the tectorial membrane, causing them to depolarize and release neurotransmitter that stimulates sensory neurons

c. As the basilar membrane vibrates at different frequencies in response to the varying volume of sounds

d. Within the middle ear as the vibrations are amplified by the malleus, incus, and stapes

1595
views