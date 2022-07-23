Skip to main content
Ch. 55 - Ecosystems and Restoration Ecology
Chapter 55, Problem 6

The Hubbard Brook watershed deforestation experiment yielded all of the following results except which of the following?
a. Most minerals were recycled within a forest ecosystem.
b. Calcium levels remained high in the soil of deforested areas.
c. Deforestation increased water runoff.
d. The nitrate concentration in waters draining the deforested area became dangerously high.

1
Understand the context of the Hubbard Brook watershed deforestation experiment, which studied the effects of deforestation on nutrient cycling and water runoff in a forest ecosystem.
Review the typical results of deforestation experiments: increased water runoff due to lack of vegetation, changes in soil nutrient levels, and alterations in mineral recycling within the ecosystem.
Analyze each option given in the problem: a) Most minerals were recycled within a forest ecosystem, b) Calcium levels remained high in the soil of deforested areas, c) Deforestation increased water runoff, d) The nitrate concentration in waters draining the deforested area became dangerously high.
Consider the impact of deforestation on soil nutrients. Typically, deforestation leads to a decrease in soil nutrient levels, including calcium, due to increased erosion and runoff.
Identify the statement that does not align with the expected results of deforestation, focusing on the nutrient levels in the soil and water runoff changes.

Nutrient Cycling in Forest Ecosystems

Nutrient cycling refers to the movement and exchange of organic and inorganic matter back into the production of living matter. In forest ecosystems, nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and calcium are recycled through processes such as decomposition and uptake by plants. This recycling is crucial for maintaining soil fertility and ecosystem stability.
Effects of Deforestation on Soil and Water

Deforestation can significantly impact soil and water systems. It often leads to increased water runoff due to the loss of vegetation that would normally absorb rainfall. This can result in soil erosion and the leaching of nutrients, altering the chemical composition of both soil and nearby water bodies, potentially increasing nutrient concentrations like nitrates in water.
Calcium Dynamics in Soil

Calcium is an essential nutrient for plant growth, and its availability in soil is influenced by factors such as weathering of rocks, organic matter decomposition, and human activities like deforestation. In deforested areas, calcium levels can be affected by increased leaching due to higher water runoff, which may lead to a decrease in soil calcium content over time.
