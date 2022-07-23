Textbook Question
Which structure is common to plant and animal cells?
a. Chloroplast
b. Central vacuole
c. Mitochondrion
d. Centriole
Which of the following is present in a prokaryotic cell?
a. Mitochondrion
b. Ribosome
c. Nuclear envelope
d. Chloroplast
Cyanide binds to at least one molecule involved in producing ATP. If a cell is exposed to cyanide, most of the cyanide will be found within the
a. Mitochondria.
b. Ribosomes.
c. Peroxisomes.
d. Lysosomes.