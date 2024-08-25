We know that in order to find the derivative of two functions being added together, we can take their derivatives separately and then add them together. But what about two functions being multiplied? Like here we have our function \( h(x) \) which is \( x - 5 \) times \( 2x + 9 \). Now based on what we know about finding the derivative of two functions being added, you may think here that we can take the derivative of each of these functions separately and then multiply them together. But that's actually not the case at all.
See, the derivative of two functions being multiplied is not going to be equal to their derivatives multiplied. Instead, we have to use what's called the product rule. So here, I'm going to walk you through exactly what the product rule is and how to use it, and we'll work through some examples together. So let's go ahead and get started. Now coming back down here to our function \( h(x) \), we have these two functions being multiplied.
We have \( x - 5 \) and \( 2x + 9 \). Now we could go ahead and just foil this out and find the derivative using all of the rules that we've already learned, but it's actually going to be much quicker and easier to know and use the product rule. So let's go ahead and look at what the product rule even is. The product rule tells us that when finding the derivative of two functions being multiplied together, that's \( f(x) \times g(x) \), we can take that original first function, \( f(x) \), just leaving it as is, and multiply it by the derivative of that second function, \( g'(x) \).
Then we can add that together with that second function as is, \( g(x) \), multiplying it by the derivative of that first function, \( f'(x) \). Now depending on your professor or your textbook, you may see the product rule written in a slightly different order, but it's still the exact same thing. It's going to be really useful to go ahead and memorize the product rule, and I have a tool to help you do so. If we think about \( f(x) \) and \( g(x) \) with respect to their positions here, we have \( f(x) \) on the left and \( g(x) \) on the right, we can think about finding their derivative using the product rule by remembering this mnemonic device. If we think to ourselves, left \( d \) right plus right \( d \) left, where \( d \) just means we're taking the derivative.
Now looking at each of the two terms in our product rule, we can see that each of them contains one original function times the derivative of the other function. So there are a couple of different ways that you can remember the product rule. Now let's go ahead and take a look at the product rule in action, coming back over here to our function \( h(x) \). Now we have these two functions, \( x - 5 \) and \( 2x + 9 \). And I'm going to think to myself when taking the derivative left \( d \) right plus right \( d \) left.
So starting with that left-hand function, that's \( x - 5 \), leaving that as is, that's an original function, multiplying that by the derivative of that right-hand function, \( 2x + 9 \). Now the derivative of \( 2x+9 \) using my power rule is just going to be 2, and then I'm adding that together with that right-hand function as is, \( 2x+9 \) times the derivative of my left-hand function \( x - 5 \). The derivative of this function is just 1. Now from here, I have fully applied the product rule and all we have to do is simplify. So let's go ahead and distribute these constants in here.
Distributing that 2, distributing that 1, this first term having multiplied both of these by 2, gives me \( 2x - 10 \). Then that second term, since we're just multiplying by 1 here, this remains \( 2x+9 \). Now we can combine some like terms here. I have \( 2x \) and \( 2x \). That gives me \( 4x \).
And then I have a minus 10 plus 9, which gives me minus 1 for my derivative here, \( h' (x) \), and we are all done. Now we want to get really good at using the product rule, so let's take a look at one more example here. Here we want to find the derivative of this function, \( y = (2x^2 - 1)(3 + x^3) \). Now to find our derivative here, \( y' \), I'm thinking to myself left \( d \) right plus right \( d \) left. So I have my two functions, the function on the left, \( 2x^2 - 1 \), and that function on the right, \( 3 + x^3 \).
So starting with that left function, that first term is left \( d \) right. So that left function, \( 2x^2 - 1 \) times the derivative of my right function. That's \( 3 + x^3 \). The derivative of this function using the power rule is going to be \( 3x^2 \). Then I'm adding this together with that second term here, right \( d \) left, taking that right-hand function, leaving it as is, \( 3 + x^3 \), and multiplying it by the derivative of that left-hand function.
Again, using the power rule here, I get the derivative as \( 4x \). So distributing that \( 3x^2 \) into \( 2x^2 - 1 \) is going to give me \( 6x^4 - 3x^2 \). Then distributing this \( 4x \) into \( 3 + x^3 \) is going to give me \( 12x \) and then \( 4x^4 \). And we have some like terms we can combine here. \( 6x^4 \) and \( 4x^4 \) gives me \( 10x^4 \) and then a minus \( 3x^2 \) plus \( 12x \). This gives me my final derivative here, \( y' \). So we now know what the product rule is and how exactly to use it for two functions that are being multiplied. Now we want to get tons of practice with this product rule, so I will see you in that next video.