We just saw that when finding the derivative of two functions being multiplied, we could not just multiply their derivatives. We had to use the product rule. So, what about two functions being divided? Like here, we have the function \( h(x) \) which is \( \frac{x}{3x - 4} \). Now, similarly to two functions being multiplied, the derivative of two functions being divided is not just equal to their individual derivatives divided.

Instead, we have to use the quotient rule. So, I'm going to walk you through what the quotient rule is, and we'll work through some examples together. So let's go ahead and jump in here. Now, coming back down to our function \( h(x) \), we have two functions. We have our function \( x \), and that is over our second function, \( 3x - 4 \).

To find this derivative, we need to use the quotient rule. Now, the quotient rule tells us that when finding the derivative \( \frac{d}{dx} \) of one function \( f(x) \) divided by another function \( g(x) \), we can take that function on the bottom, \( g(x) \), and multiply it by the derivative of that top function, \( f'(x) \). Then from here, we can subtract that top function \( f(x) \) multiplied by the derivative of that bottom function, \( g'(x) \). Then all of that gets divided by the square of the bottom function, \( g(x)^2 \). Now, I know that the quotient rule looks rather complicated.

So, I want to give you a tool to help you memorize it. Now, if we think about these two functions, \( f(x) \) and \( g(x) \), in respect to their positions here, we have \( f(x) \) on the top. We're going to refer to this as our high function. And we have \( g(x) \) on the bottom. We're going to refer to that as our low function.

We can remember the quotient rule using this mnemonic device, saying to ourselves, "low \( d \) high minus high \( d \) low over the square of what's below." We can say this rhyme to ourselves anytime we need to find the derivative using the quotient rule. When we say \( d \) here in this rhyme, that just means we're taking the derivative. So let's come back over here to our function \( h(x) \) and actually apply our quotient rule here. Now, I have my function on the top \( x \), my function on the bottom, \( 3x - 4 \), and I'm going to say to myself, "Okay, low \( d \) high minus high \( d \) low."

That's going to be my numerator here. So, I want to take that low function, my function on the bottom, \( 3x - 4 \), just leaving that function as is, and multiply it by \( d \) high. That's the derivative of that function on the top. Now, the derivative of \( x \) is just 1, so that's \( (3x - 4) \times 1 \). Then here, I am subtracting high \( d \) low, so that's that high function on the top \( x \), times the derivative of that function on the bottom.

Now the derivative of \( 3x - 4 \) is just 3, so that's what I'm multiplying by here. Then, this is all over the square of what's below. And so, I'm going to put that \( 3x - 4 \) on the bottom and square that. Now from here, we have applied our quotient rule, and we just need to simplify. So let's go ahead and simplify this numerator here by distributing this one into this \( 3x - 4 \) and just cleaning this up.

Now \( 3x - 4 \times 1 \) is just \( 3x - 4 \). Nothing is going to change there. And then we are subtracting. Multiplying \( x \) times 3 gives me \( 3x \). And all of this is over that \( (3x - 4)^2 \).

Now I see I have these like terms that are actually going to cancel. \( 3x - 3x \) cancels out, and this just leaves me here with \(-4\) over \( (3x - 4)^2 \) for that final derivative here, \( h'(x) \). Now, as we've seen throughout the past couple of videos, we know that the most important part of learning all of these rules is getting a ton of practice with them. So let's go ahead and work through one more example together here, again using our quotient rule. So here, we want to find the derivative of \( y = \frac{2x^2 - 1}{3 - x^3} \).

So, I have that function on the top, \( 2x^2 - 1 \), over this function on the bottom, \( 3 - x^3 \). And I'm going to say to myself, "Okay. Low \( d \) high minus high \( d \) low over the square of what's below." That's what's going to give me my derivative here, \( y' \). So setting that up, I know that in my numerator, my first term here is that low \( d \) high.

So, I'm taking that bottom function, \( 3 - x^3 \), that low function, and multiplying it by the derivative of that top function. That's that \( d \) high. Now, the derivative of \( 2x^2 - 1 \) is just going to give me a \( 4x \). And now, I'm subtracting that second term, high \( d \) low, leaving that top function as is \( 2x^2 - 1 \), and then multiplying that by the derivative of that low function on the bottom there. Now, the derivative of \( 3 - x^3 \) is going to be negative \( 3x^2 \).

Now we know that all of this is over the square of what's below here. Now on the bottom, I have that \( 3 - x^3 \), and it's over the square of what's below. So, I need to make sure that I square that. Now from here, we have applied our quotient rule, and it's just algebra and simplification. So let's go ahead and multiply out this \( 4x \) into this \( 3 - x^3 \).

Now that will give me for that first term there \( 12x - 4x^4 \). And then I'm subtracting here this second term, and I'm going to distribute this negative \( 3x^2 \) into these parentheses here. This will give me a negative \( 6x^4 \) and then positive \( 3x^2 \) because we know that two negatives multiplied gives us a positive. Now, for now, I'm leaving that denominator as is. That's just \( 3 - x^3 \) squared.

Now we can do some more simplification here because I have these two negative signs that become positive. If I distribute that negative in here, that becomes positive \( 6x^4 \) and then minus \( 3x^2 \), just distributing that negative throughout. Then, I have some like terms that I can go ahead and combine here. I have this negative \( 4x^4 \) and positive \( 6x^4 \). So that gives me here \( 2x^4 \).

And then writing this in order, I'm going to have a minus \( 3x^2 \) plus \( 12x \), just putting that polynomial in standard form. Now my denominator still remains the same, that's \( 3 - x^3 \), and all of this is squared. Don't forget to keep carrying that squared down every single time. And this is my derivative here, \( y' \), having used the quotient rule. Now something that you may have noticed here is that I left my denominator alone.

I left that \( 3 - x^3 \) squared alone. I did not expand it out. And often, it is going to work out that you can just leave that as is. Now if you can see that something is obviously going to cancel, you can go ahead and simplify this further. But a lot of the time, you can just leave that denominator alone.

So now that we've seen how to use the quotient rule, let's continue getting more practice with it. I'll see you in the next video.