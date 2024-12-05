In recent videos, we've been spending a lot of time talking about indefinite integrals and the various rules that you can use for solving integrals. So we should know at this point how to integrate something like \( x^2 \), how we could do an integral of this. We should also know how to deal with something like, say, \( 3x \) or even something like a constant, like, say, 6. These are things we should be able to individually integrate. But what would happen if we had some sort of combination and we needed to integrate all of these at once?

Well, right at first, this might look really confusing, but in this video, we're going to be going over some rules that we'll learn about to integrate a function like this, and I think you'll find it's pretty straightforward. So let's just go ahead and get right into things. Now you may recall that when learning about derivatives, we talked about the sum and difference rules or the constant multiple rules, and it turns out these same rules also apply for integrals. So let's say, for example, we're dealing with the sum and difference, where we have 2 functions being added or subtracted, and we need to integrate the entire thing. Well, if we wanted to do this, we could treat these integrals as being 2 separate integrals.

So you could take this integral and basically distribute it into each function and integrate them separately. So if 2 functions are being added or subtracted, you can integrate the functions individually and then add or subtract the results. So let's say, for example, we we're dealing with this integral, the integral of \( x + 6 \). Well, since these two functions are being added together, I could also say this is the same thing as the integral of \( x \) plus the integral of \( 6 \). Now if we integrate \( x \), we know how to use the power rule to solve this integral.

So doing this, we're going to get \( \frac{x^2}{2} \) for this integral. We're going to get \( 6x \) for this constant here. We just need to latch an x on to whatever constant we have, then we need plus the constant of integration \( c \). And this right here would be the solution for this integral. So as you can see, it's very straightforward.

Just use the sum and difference rule, just split it into multiple integrals, and solve the problem. Now something that students will often be curious about is why we get this plus \( c \) that occurs here rather than getting 2 plus \( c \)'s for each integral that we did. Well, the reason for that is because \( c \) is just a constant. So if we had one constant pop out here and another constant pop out there, so say constant 1 and constant 2, these 2 would add to just give you another constant. So we don't need to write multiple constants for each integral we do.

Whenever we're integrating some function, we just need 1 plus \( c \) at the end to cap the whole thing off. So that is how you can use the sum and difference rules. Now another popular rule we learned for derivatives is the constant multiple rule. And this rule also applies for integrals. So let's say that we're integrating some constant multiplied by the function.

Well, you could take whatever this constant is right here and bring it to the outside of your function, and then integrate the function separately. Now I will mention that there is a situation where leaving the constant inside the integral could be helpful, and that's if you had the integral of some constant by itself. So if you were just integrating a constant, then it would probably be best to leave it inside the integral, because pulling it to the outside really isn't going to do much for you. But if you ever have a constant multiplied by the function, then it can be very helpful to take that constant and pull it on the outside. This is a rule that you can do.

So let's say, for example, we have the integral of \( 5x^3 \). Well, I could also write this as 5, taking that constant and pulling it to the outside times the integral of what we have inside the function, which is \( x^3 \). This is going to be with respect to \( x \). Now if I want to integrate \( x^3 \), well, I know that I can just use the power rule that we've already learned about. So doing this, I'm going to get \( x^4\ / 4\).

That's going to be what that integral comes out to. And keep in mind, all of this is going to be multiplied by the 5 that we have out in front here. So we're going to have this multiplied by 5, and that's going to be \( 5 \times \frac{x^4}{4} + c \), and this would be the solution to our problem. So these are the rules that you could apply to integrals, the sum and difference rule as well as the constant multiple rule. But let's see if we can really combine this idea altogether and solve a problem like this.

So here we have this problem down here, where we have the function \( x^2 - 3x + 6 \), and we want to find the indefinite integral of this function. Now this function down here is actually the function we talked about at the start. And we're now going to learn how we can apply multiple rules that we've learned about in combination to solve a problem like this. This can allow you to find integrals of more complicated functions, like polynomials that we have down here. So if I want to find the integral of this function with respect to \( x \), it's going to be the integral of this entire thing that we have here.

So it's going to be \( x^2 - 3x + 6 \), and we're integrating this entire thing with respect to \( x \). Now what I can do is first apply the sum and difference rule. Wherever the place I see a difference or a sum, I can just treat this as an individual integral for each term that I see. So doing this, we're going to have the integral of \( x^2 \). That's going to be minus the integral of \( 3x \).

That's going to be plus the integral of 6. And, of course, all of this is going to be with respect to \( x \). So we're going to integrate all of this with respect to \( x \). And what I can also do is now use the constant multiple rule for any place that I see constants multiplied by a function. I can see we have one constant there multiplied by a function.

So what I can do is treat this as the integral of \( x^2 \) with respect to \( x \). Is going to be minus, and I'll take that 3 there and pull it outside of the integral, and then we'll have the integral of \( x \) with respect to \( x \). As you can see, this made the integral here much more simple since we're only integrating \( x \). Then we're going to have plus the integral of 6. Now like I mentioned before, you could take the 6 and pull it outside the integral if you wanted to.

But since we have a constant being integrated by itself, I'm just going to go ahead and leave that 6 inside the integral, since I think that's going to make things a little more simple. So now that I've done this, let's go ahead and integrate. So we can use the power rule on each of these terms. So I can use the power rule on \( x^2 \), which is going to give me \( \frac{x^3}{3} \). Then I can go ahead and subtract this from 3 multiplied by the integral of \( x \), which using the power rule is going to give me \( \frac{x^2}{2} \).

Then we'll have plus the integral of 6, which will just be 6x, plus the constant of integration \( c \). So this right here would be the answer to the problem, and that is how you can integrate these longer polynomials. So as you can see, the process is pretty straightforward. It's the same rules that we've learned for derivatives. We can also apply these to integrals when it comes to sums and differences or constant multiples.

And a lot of times, you'll need to use a lot of these in combination when dealing with longer, more complicated functions or polynomials. So hope you found this video helpful, and let's go ahead and move on.