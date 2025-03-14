Earlier we learned how to find the area underneath the curve of a function by setting up a definite integral. But our area calculations can get a bit more complicated than this because we won't just be asked to find the area underneath a single curve, but also the area between two curves. Now, luckily, because of our knowledge of definite integrals and the area that they represent, I think you'll find this process to be pretty straightforward. And I'm going to walk you through exactly how to set it up here. So let's go ahead and get started by jumping right into our example.

Here, we're asked to find the area of the region between these two functions, \(f(x)\) and \(g(x)\), that we see on our graph here, specifically from \(x = 0\) to \(x = 1\). Now, whenever we're faced with these sorts of problems, finding the area between two curves, we always want to start by first graphing our functions and then shading the area between them so that we can fully visualize what's going on with our problem and avoid making any errors. We already have our two functions on our graph here and we know that the area that we want to find between them is right here, specifically on that interval from zero to one. So, how exactly can we go about finding this area? Well, thinking back to finding the area underneath a single curve by setting up a definite integral, let's go ahead and break this down a bit.

If I just wanted to find the area underneath this function on the top, this \(f(x)\), I could go ahead and set up a definite integral in order to do so. And I could do the same exact thing for my function \(g(x)\) on the bottom here, setting up a definite integral from zero to one to find the area underneath that curve there. But, in order to find the area between them, what do I need to do? Well, looking at these two areas here, if I find the area underneath that function \(f\) and then I subtract off the area underneath my function on the bottom here, \(g\), that will leave me with the exact area that we're looking for between the two curves of our function. So that's exactly what we want to do here.

We want to go ahead and integrate that top function minus that bottom function. Now if we look at this in integral form here, we want to take the definite integral on our specific interval from \(a\) to \(b\): ∫ a b f ⁡ ⁡ x - g ⁡ ⁡ x dx of \(f(x) \, dx\) minus the definite integral on that same interval of \(g(x) \, dx\), so subtracting off that integral of the bottom function from the top function. Now, based on our integral rules, we can combine this all into one integral, ∫ a b f ⁡ ⁡ x - g ⁡ ⁡ x dx . This would give us the area in between our two functions, \(f(x)\) and \(g(x)\). So let's actually go ahead and set this integral up for two functions here so that we can actually find the area that we're looking for.

This specific area is from zero to one, setting up the bounds on my definite integral here. We were given those bounds originally in our problem, and we can see based on the area that we shaded that our bounds should be zero and one. Now we're going to take that top function, so here that's \(4 - x^2\), and then we're going to subtract off that bottom function. Here that's \(2x + 1\). Then integrating here with respect to \(x\).

So, we have our integral fully set up and now we just need to evaluate it to actually find that area. Now, I'm going to go ahead and distribute this negative into my parenthesis here, which will give me negative two and negative one. And I'm going to rewrite my integrand in standard form and go ahead and combine like terms. So, this is the definite integral from zero to one of \(-x^2 - 2x + 3\).

Then, of course, integrating here with respect to \(x\). So now that we've simplified this, we can go ahead and apply the power rule to get our antiderivatives here of each of these terms. So doing that, using the power rule on that term \(-x^2\), that's going to give me \(-\frac{1}{3}x^3\), then \(-x^2\) becomes \(-\frac{1}{2}x^2\), applying our power rule there as well, and then \(+3x\), and bounded from zero to one. So now, we can go ahead and apply those bounds to get an actual numerical answer here, using the fundamental theorem of calculus, plugging in that upper bound so \(-\frac{1}{3}(1)^3\). I'm going to go ahead and cancel these twos here.

So I just have \(-1x^2\) still plugging in that upper bound, \(+3\), then subtracting off, having plugged in that lower bound. If I plug zero into each of these terms, they will all work out to be zero. So we are just subtracting off zero here. And if we work this out algebraically, we will end up getting a final answer here of \(\frac{5}{3}\). This \(\frac{5}{3}\) gives me the area between the two curves of my function.

Having set up my definite integral of that top function minus the bottom function. Now it's important to note here that this method will work even if our functions are below the x-axis. So we're still going to get the correct area regardless of where those functions are located. Now, we're going to continue getting practice finding the area in between curves coming up in the next couple of videos. Let us know if you have any questions, and I'll see you there.