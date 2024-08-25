If I asked you to find the derivative of this polynomial function, you could do so using all of the rules that we've learned. But what if I asked you to find the second derivative of this function? What does that even mean? Well, the second derivative is what we would refer to as a higher order derivative. And all higher order derivatives are just repeated differentiation, meaning all we have to do is just take the derivative again using all of the rules that we already know.

So here I'm going to show you exactly how to deal with higher order derivatives, whether it's the second derivative, the 4th derivative, or even the 100th derivative. So let's go ahead and jump right in here. Now, I just said that higher order derivatives are just repeated differentiation. So, to find the second derivative of a function, we just need to take the derivative twice. Now here, we've already taken the derivative once.

That is our first derivative that we've already seen before, so we just need to take the derivative again, differentiating this d/dx (3x2-2x+5). Now taking the derivative of that first term using the power rule, the derivative of 3x2 is just 6x. Then the derivative of a negative 2x is a negative 2. And then the derivative of that constant 5 is just 0, so I don't have to worry about it.

And this is my second derivative, f′′⁡(x), using 2 little prime marks to denote that this is the second derivative. Now we can take this even further and find our 3rd derivative by just taking the derivative again. Now taking the derivative of this 6x-2 will just give me 6 for that 3rd derivative, which I can denote with 3 little prime marks, f′′′⁡(x), for that third derivative.

Now we can take this even further and go ahead and find our 4th derivative just differentiating that 6. Since that is a constant, I'm just going to get 0 for that 4th derivative. Now instead of just continually adding more prime marks, at this point, we can denote this just with a little 4 in parentheses up here to show that this is the 4th derivative. Now we could take this even further because we saw here that to find the second derivative, we took the derivative twice. And to find the 4th derivative, we took the derivative 4 times. So to find the 100th derivative, we could take the derivative 100 times. But luckily, you shouldn't be asked to do that.

Now you may encounter a couple of different notations when dealing with these higher order derivatives. Now we already saw this first notation here with our little n in parentheses just denoting what order derivative we're on. Like, here we saw with our 4th derivative. Now you may also see this capital D again with this n just telling you what derivative you're on as well as these other two notations with n still denoting what order derivative you're on. So now that we know how to deal with these higher order derivatives, let's get some practice with them.

I'll meet you in the next video.