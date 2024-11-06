In this problem, we're asked to find the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values of the function over the given interval. Now the function that we're working with here is f(x)=2x4-8x3-16x2+3. And the given interval is a closed interval from negative 2 to positive 5. Now in these problems, we're asked to find the absolute or global maximum and minimum values. Remember, we first want to think about the extreme value theorem, which tells us whether a function actually has an absolute max and an absolute min over a closed interval.

Now this is really more of a formality at this point because in a vast majority of these problems where you're given a function and an explicit closed interval to work with, there will be an absolute max and an absolute min. But we still want to make sure that we're at least thinking about the extreme value theorem. Right? So looking at this function, because it is a basic polynomial function, I know that it is continuous everywhere, and I am given this explicit closed interval with those endpoints included, so I know that it will absolutely have an absolute max and an absolute min. So we can go ahead and find those values using our steps here.

The first step that we want to take is finding our critical points where our derivative is either equal to 0 or does not exist. Now because this is a basic polynomial function, I already know that its derivative will also be a basic polynomial function, so I don't have to worry about anywhere that that derivative does not exist because there is nowhere where that happens. So let's go ahead and find the derivative here and then set it equal to 0. So finding f prime of x here, I'm going to use the power rule. So that first term, that 2 to the power of 4, becomes 83.

Then that second term minus 83 is going to become minus 24x2. Then that next term gives me a minus 32x. And then that last term is a constant. It goes away. Now looking at this derivative, I see that all of these terms have some common things that I can factor out here.

All of these terms have an x, and they also all have a common factor of 8. So if I pull an 8x out of here, this leaves me with x2 minus 3x minus 4. Remember, it's always a good idea to go ahead and factor your derivative once you get it because it will make our lives easier when actually finding those critical points. Now I can do a little bit more factoring here. That x2 minus 3x minus 4 is going to factor to (x - 4)(x + 1).

So now that I'm here, I can go ahead and set this equal to 0. Now in doing that, I'm effectively going to be just setting each of these individual factors equal to 0, which is why this made my life easier. I'm going to take 8x, set it equal to 0, x - 4 equals 0 and x + 1 equals 0. Now solving each of these for x, that first one gives me x equals 0. That 8 just goes away.

Then over here, if I add my fours, that gives me x equals 4. And then finally subtracting this one gives me my final critical point, x equals negative one. So I have 3 critical points here, x equals 0, x equals 4, and x equals negative one. So step 1 is done. Now we want to proceed to step 2.

We want to plug both our critical points and our endpoints into our original function f of x. Now remember, we only want to plug our critical points in if they are within that closed interval that has been given to us. Now here, 0, 4, and negative one are all enclosed within that interval from negative 2 to 5, so that means we need to plug all of them back into that original function. So we're going to be working with 5 different values that we have to plug into our function here. All of our critical points, that's x equals 0, x equals 4, and x equals negative one.

And our 2 endpoints, that's x equals negative 2 and x equals positive 5. We want to plug all of these into our function, all of our critical points and our 2 endpoints here. So starting here with x equals 0, plugging that into my original function. Remember, we're working with f of x here, no longer f prime of x. So I'm plugging a 0 in here.

F of 0 is going to be 2 times 04 minus 8 times 03 minus 16 times 02 plus 3. Now all of those first three terms are just going to cancel out to 0 because 0 is multiplying each of them. So that just leaves me with 3 for my value f of 0. Then for 4, I want to do the same thing here, plugging 4 into my function. 2 times 44 minus 8 times 43 minus 16 times 42 plus 3.

Now if we multiply all of this out and add this together, this will end up giving me a value of -253 for f of 4. Now from here, we want to do the same thing for all of our remaining values. We're going to plug in negative 1 and negative 2, and you should go ahead and try to do this on your own and then check back in with me. Okay, once you've plugged all of those values into your function, this is what you should have gotten. For f of negative one, your function value is -23.

Then for f of negative 2, we get a value of 35. And finally for f of 5, we get -147. So now with step 2 done we can proceed to step 3 where we're actually going to identify our global max and global min. Remember that your largest value is going to be your global maximum whereas your smallest value is your global minimum. So let's go ahead and identify our largest and smallest values out of these 5 function values that we just found.

Now here, I can see that my largest value out of all of these, making sure that I'm paying attention to the sign here, is this positive 35. So this tells me that my function reaches a global maximum of 35 at x equals negative 2. So that is my global maximum. Then for our global minimum, we want to look for our very smallest value. And I see that looking at all of these, my absolute smallest value is this negative 253.

So this tells me that my function then reaches a global minimum of -253 at x equals positive 4, and that's all there is to it. Let us know if you have questions, and let's keep practicing.