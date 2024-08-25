So far, we've been learning to take derivatives using limits. So we could find the derivative of something like g(x)=7 or f(x)=x by setting up a limit and doing a bit of algebra to get to the answer. But what if I told you that there is a much quicker and easier way to find these derivatives, sort of a shortcut? In fact, you could look at these functions and know the derivative almost immediately by just learning a couple of rules. So throughout this chapter, I'm going to show you some rules for taking derivatives.

And while this may involve a bit of memorization, it will quickly become second nature. So here we're going to get started by taking a look at some rules for finding the derivatives of linear functions. No limits needed. So let's go ahead and dive into our example here. We're asked first to find the derivative of g(x)=7.

Now 7 is a constant and our first rule for finding derivatives tells us that the derivative, d/dx, of any constant, whether it's 7 or 12 or 1000000000, is always going to be 0. This makes sense, right? Because remember that the derivative is the slope of the tangent line to a function. So if I have a constant function like this one here, the slope of the tangent line to this function is always going to be 0.

So when asked here to find the derivative of 7, because 7 is a constant, I know my answer is just 0. Now let's take a look at the derivative of x. Now the derivative of x is always going to be equal to 1, and we can think about this in the same way. Remember that the derivative is the slope of the tangent line to a function. So if I have my function x here, the slope of the tangent line to this function at any point is always going to be 1.

So again here, the derivative, d/dx of x, is always going to be 1. Now we know that functions get more complicated than this. So what if I took these two functions and I added them together and I wanted to find the derivative of x+7? Well, this is where our sum and difference rule comes in. Our sum and difference rule tells us that when finding the derivative of one function f(x) plus or minus another function g(x), this is going to be equal to the derivative of that first function plus or minus the derivative of that second function.

So here, when finding the derivative of x+7, I know that I have two functions here. I have x and I have 7. So using my sum and difference rule, this is going to be equal to the derivative of x plus the derivative of 7. Now we know each of these individual derivatives based on what we saw above. I know that the derivative of x is just 1.

The derivative of 7 is 0, so I know that the derivative of x+7 is these two added together, just 1. Now let's add some multiplication into the mix. Here, we want to find the derivative of 8x. Now it's really important that you know that the derivative of 8x is not going to be the derivative of 8 multiplied by the derivative of x. Multiplication works a bit differently.

Now, because 8 is a constant, here we want to use our constant multiple rule, which tells us that whenever finding the derivative of a constant times a function f(x), we can just pull that constant out to the front and multiply it by the derivative of that function. So here, when finding the derivative of 8x, I want to take that 8, my constant, and pull it out front. So this is going to be equal to 8 times the derivative of x. Now, again, we know the derivative of x is just 1, so this is going to be equal to 8 times 1 or just 8. So here, we saw x+7 and 8x.

But you may be asked to find the derivative of something like 8x+7. And to do that, you can just use all of these rules together. As your functions get more and more complicated, you can just use multiple rules in order to find that derivative. And we're going to get some practice with that coming up next. I'll see you there.