Hey, everyone. Whenever we solve polynomial equations like x3=216, we can simply do the reverse operation in order to isolate x. So, here, since x is being cubed, I could simply take the cube root of both sides to cancel that, isolating x, giving me my answer that x=216. But what if my variable x is instead in my exponent, like this 2x=8? How are we going to isolate x here?

Well, I know that, looking at this, I can just think, okay, how many times does 2 need to be multiplied by itself in order to give me 8? And I know that my answer is simply x=3. But what if I'm given something like 2x=216? I really don't want to have to multiply 2 enough times to get up to that 216. So, is there not just an operation I can do to cancel out that 2 and leave me with x?

Well, here I'm going to show you that there is an operation that does just that because the reverse or inverse of an exponential is actually taking the logarithm, or a log. Now, the first time you work with logs, they can be a little bit overwhelming. But here, I'm going to walk you through exactly what a log is and how we can use it to actually make our lives easier, especially when working with exponents. So now that we know that the reverse or inverse operation of an exponential is simply taking the log, we can go ahead and take the log of both sides of this equation in order to isolate x. So, I take log(2x), and that's equal to log(216).

But we actually do need to consider one more thing here because whenever we canceled the 3 on our x3, we took the cube root. We didn't take the square root or the 4th root or anything else. We took the cube root to cancel that 3. We need to consider something similar when working with logs because logs and exponentials need to have the same base as each other to cancel. So here, since I have an exponential of base 2, I want my log to have a base of 2 as well.

So really, I want to take a log base 2 of 2x and then, on the other side, a log base 2 of 216. Now that my log and my exponential have the same base, then it's going to fully cancel out, leaving me with just x=log2(216). Now it's fine to leave it in this form here. This is actually called our logarithmic form. And we're later going to learn how to fully evaluate these and get a number, but for now, we're just going to keep it in that log form.

Now that we're here, what exactly does this statement mean? We have log2(216). Well, a log is actually giving us the power that some base must be raised to in order to equal a particular number. But what does all of that mean? Well, looking at our function here or our equation here, log2(216), this is really saying, okay, what power does 2 need to be raised to in order to give me 216?

Now, this statement here I mentioned is in its logarithmic form, and it's actually an equivalent statement to our very first equation, 2x=216. This is just in its exponential form, and we basically translated it into its logarithmic form. Now we're going to have to do this for multiple statements. We're going to have to translate and convert expressions between these two forms. So diving a bit deeper in converting between these two forms, let's start by taking this equation in its exponential form, 3x=81, and putting it into log form.

Now whenever we convert between these two forms, no matter what we're going to or from, we're always going to start at the same place. We're going to start with our base. So this base 3 of our exponent is going to become the base of our log. So I start here with log3. Now once I have my base, I'm going to circle to the other side of my equal sign to that 81.

So I have a log3(81), and then once I have that 81, I'm going to circle back to the other side of my equal sign, and that's what log3(81) is going to equal, so that's equal to x. Now I have my equivalent statement in its log form. log3(81) equals x is equivalent to 3x=81. Now that we've seen going from exponential to log form, let's go in the reverse direction from log to exponential form. So starting with this statement here, x is equal to log4(64), we're going to start at that same place.

We're going to start with our base. So here, my log has a base of 4. That becomes the base of my exponential. so I have a log4 and I have that 4 and now I want to raise 4 to a power and I'm going to raise it to the power that is on the other side of my equal sign. So start with your base, go to the other side of your equal sign.

In this case, I get x here, so 4x, and then finally circling back to the other side of our equal sign, that is our final number here, 64. So 4x=64 is an equivalent statement in exponential form from this x equals log4(64). Now I know that that might seem like a lot right now, so let's just walk through some examples together. So let's start with this x is equal to log5(800). Since that is in its log form, I have a log right there, I wanna go ahead and put this in exponential form.

So remember, we're going to start at the same place every single time no matter what we're starting with. We always start with that base. So here I have log5, so I'm going to start with an exponential of base 5. Now once I have that base, I'm going to circle to the other side of my equal sign and get that x. So 5x.

And then I'm gonna circle back to the other side of my equal sign, and this is equal to 800. So start with your base, other side of your equal sign, circle back to where you started. So 5x=800 is my equivalent statement in its exponential form. Let's look at another example here. We have log2(16) equals 4.

Now where are we going to start here? Well, we wanna start with our base, of course, so I have this log2, so that becomes the base of my exponent. So I have 2, and then I go to the other side of my equal sign, 2x, and then circle back to where you started. 24=16. Now this is great because we can actually see that this is a true statement.

24=16, so I know that I wrote that correctly. Let's look at one final example here. Here we have 10x=45100. So this is in its exponential form. We want to go ahead