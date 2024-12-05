One of the concepts we should be quite familiar with at this point of the course is the process for taking derivatives. We've seen what derivatives are, and we've learned various techniques to take derivatives. But what if I threw a curveball at you and instead asked you to find an antiderivative? Now right at first, this might sound totally scary and abstract, but it turns out that an antiderivative is just the reverse process for taking a derivative. So what we've already learned about derivatives, we need to work backwards or do the reverse process to find an antiderivative.

Now I'm going to walk you through some examples in this video, and you're going to want to pay close attention, because antiderivatives are going to be very important as we make progress in this course. So let's just get right into an example. Now let's say I have some function \( f(x) \), and it's the function \( x^2 + 10 \). Now if I had this function to begin with, we should know the techniques for being able to take the derivative. So we go from \( f(x) \) to \( f'(x) \).

And doing this, we could use the rules we know. So I know how to use the power rule on \( x^2 \), which is going to give me \( 2x \). Then the derivative of 10 or any constant is just going to give me 0. So that means that our derivative is going to be \( 2x \), and that's going to be the solution for the derivative. Now this is something we should be familiar with.

But now let's see if we can do this reverse process by taking what's called the antiderivative. So if I want to take the antiderivative, well, in this case, when we took the derivative, we went from \( f(x) \) to \( f'(x) \). But by taking the antiderivative, meaning I'm starting with this function, \( 2x \) being this function that I have, that means that I'm going to go backwards to find the function \( F(x) \). So \( F(x) \) is going to be our antiderivative. And if I want to work backwards, well, if taking the derivative of \( x^2 \) gave me \( 2x \), that means the antiderivative of \( 2x \) would just be \( x^2 \).

So this is how we could take the antiderivative. This would be the process for doing this. But one of the problems we run into when finding this antiderivative is what exactly goes right here. I mean, before, this was a 10. But if I'm starting with \( 2x \) and going backwards, how could I figure out what this constant is?

I mean, it could be a 100, it could be 10, it could be negative 50, it could be 0. We don't know. And the truth is, is that with the information we're given, we actually can't know what this constant is. So what we just do is say that it's plus \( c \). We just leave this as some unknown constant here because we know the derivative got rid of whatever constant was there.

We just don't know exactly what it is. So this would be the solution for our antiderivative if we were to start with \( 2x \) and go backwards. So this is the process for taking antiderivatives. But to really make sure we have this concept down, let's actually try some more examples where we have to find antiderivatives. So here, in this first example, example A, we're asked to find the antiderivative of this function, \( 3x^2 \).

Now we're trying to find the antiderivative, which is called \( F(x) \). But how exactly do we find this? Well, I need to think to myself, what derivative would I have taken to give me \( 3x^2 \)? Well, this kinda looks like a power rule here because notice we have this 3 out front and we have a reduced power right there. So looking at this, I think \( x^3 \) is the function we're looking for.

And I know the power rule here would have given us \( 3x^2 \), so that is going to be our antiderivative. But don't forget, you have to add a plus constant \( c \) here because we don't know what constant was there in the first place when we took the derivative. So this right here would be our antiderivative and the solution to example A. But now let's move to example B. Example B asks us to find the antiderivative of this function, 3.

Now notice we're dealing with a constant here. So I want to find the antiderivative. Well, what derivative would leave me with just a constant? Well, if I think about it, that would be \( 3x \). Because if I had \( 3x \) and I took the derivative here, that \( x \) would just come off, leaving me with 3.

So the solution for this antiderivative would be \( 3x \), but then I need to add plus the constant that we don't know. So this right here would be the antiderivative and the solution to example B. But now let's move to our last example, example C. We need to find the antiderivative of this function, \( f(x) = 0 \). Now when doing this example, I'm going to go ahead and move myself to the other side of the screen here so we can solve this.

So I'm trying to find this function, \( F(x) \). And what would I have taken the derivative of to give me 0? Well, if I think about it, the derivative of any constant would give me 0. So that means that the antiderivative of 0 would just be some constant. Now we don't know what that constant is specifically, but we know that it would give us a constant for sure.

So \( F(x) = c \) would be the solution to this example. So this is how you can take antiderivatives and how you can do these types of problems where you need to reverse your process for the derivative. Now you may find that this is a little bit tricky to kinda think outside the box and figure out what derivative was there before, so that way you can work backwards to find what the antiderivative is. But thankfully, there is a process for checking your answer. All you need to do is take the derivative of whatever solution you've got, and that will tell you whether or not your function is correct.

So if I take the derivative of \( F(x) \), that should give me whatever this original function was, \( f(x) \). So we'll see if the functions match. Now I can use the power rule here. The derivative of \( x^3 \) is going to give me \( 3x^2 \), and the derivative of any constant is just going to be 0. So the derivative we get is \( 3x^2 \), and notice how this matches the original function we had.

So we did this one correctly. Now let's check this function right here. Well, we saw that we got \( 3x+c \), so let's take the derivative. The derivative of \( 3x \), well, that \( x \) is just going to come off, leaving us with just 3. The derivative of any constant is 0, so we end up with just 3.

And this is the same function we started with, so this is also correct. So we've checked off A, we've checked off B, now let's check C. Well, we have \( F(x) = c \), so let's see what \( f(x) \) would be. Well, \( f(x) \) is going to be the derivative of the constant \( c \), which is just 0. The _derivative of any constant is 0_, and this is the function we started with, meaning we did example C correctly as well.

So as you can see, there's a nice way to be able to check what your derivatives are and to see if you did the antiderivative correctly. So this is the process for taking antiderivatives. Hope you found this video helpful, and let's try getting a bit more practice with this concept.