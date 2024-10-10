In working with exponential functions, we would evaluate our function for some given value of x by simply plugging that value in for x and ending up with an answer. But what if our function is already equal to something? Well, then we're faced with finding the value for x that will make our statement true. Now that we're faced with solving a new type of equation, you may be worried that we're going to have to learn an entirely new method of solving here, but you don't have to worry about that because I'm going to show you how we'll end up just solving a basic linear equation that we've solved a million times before by simply doing one thing to our exponential equation and rewriting each side to have the same base. From there, it's literally just solving a basic linear equation.

So let's go ahead and get right into it. Now here I have the equation 16 is equal to 2 to the power of x. So here I'm looking for the value of x that will make 2 to the power of that equal 16. So we want to rewrite these sides to have the same base. And this 2 I know that I can't rewrite as the power of anything, so I'm going to leave that as 2x.

And then I want to rewrite 16 to have that same base of 2. Now I know that 16 is simply equal to 24, and now both of these sides have that same base of 2. Now, from here, we can simply go ahead and take our powers and set them equal to each other. So setting our powers equal to each other will end up with 4 is equal to x. And I'm actually done here.

I don't even have to solve for anything. But typically, you're going to have to solve for x. Here, since x is already solved for, I already have my answer that x is equal to 4. Now let's go ahead and look at some more examples just to get a bigger picture of what exactly is going on here. So looking at this first example I have, I have 64 is equal to 2 to the power of x.

Now it might not always be immediately obvious how you can rewrite your powers, so let's break this down a little bit more. Now 2 to the power of x, I'm not going to rewrite that 2 as anything. It's just going to stay as that. But 64 then needs to get rewritten as a power with base 2. Now I don't know exactly what power 2 needs to be raised to to get that, so I can break this down a little bit more.

I know that 64 is equal to 82, and I also know that 8 is just 23. So if I take 8, break it down into 23, and I know that that 8 has to get squared, this now has a base of 2. Now 232 is really just 26. So I have successfully rewritten that side, 64, as a base of 2. Now I know that 26 is equal to that 2x that I originally had.

And here my bases are now equal to each other. They're both 2. And I can simply take my powers, 6 and x, and set them equal to each other. So 6 is equal to x. And I don't have anything left to do here.

I already have my answer that x is equal to 6. That will make my statement true. Let's move on to our next example. Here we have 5x+1 is equal to the square root of 5. Now both of these already have this 5, so I know that that's what my base needs to be.

And this 5x+1 is going to stay 5x+1. But I know that the square root of 5 can be rewritten as an exponent. So I can rewrite this as 512. Now both of my bases are the same here. They're both 5.

So I can go ahead and take those powers and set them equal to each other. So I end up with the linear equation, x + 1 is equal to one-half. Now I can easily solve for x here by simply subtracting 1 from each side. And I end up with x is equal to one-half minus 1, which will give me negative one-half. So I have my final answer here, and I just solved a basic linear equation by rewriting like bases.

So let's look at our final example here. We have 27 is equal to 9x. Now looking at this on first glance, you may think, okay, since I have 9x, I need to rewrite 27 with a base of 9. But 27 cannot be rewritten with a base of 9, so I need to get a little bit more creative here. Sometimes you're going to have to rewrite both sides in order to get them to have the same base.

So here I know that 9 is equal to 32. So I can rewrite this side as 32, and that's to the power of x. But I know that if I'm raising that power to a power, this is really just 32x multiplying those exponents. Now 27 I know is equal to 33. So now I have the same base on both sides of 3.

And I can take those powers, 3 and 2x, and set them equal to each other. So I end up with 3 is equal to 2x. And in order to solve for x here, I can go ahead and divide both sides by 2. And I'm left with my final answer, that x is equal to three-halves. Now I know that if I plug that back into my equation, that would make my statement true.

Now that we know how to solve exponential equations by rewriting each side to have the same base, let's get some more practice.