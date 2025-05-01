- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Two Proportions: Videos & Practice Problems
Two Proportions Practice Problems
A study finds p1 = 0.6 (n1 = 50), p2 = 0.4 (n2 = 50). Calculate the 90% confidence interval for the difference in proportions (z* = 1.645).
A 95% confidence interval for the difference in proportions is (-0.05, 0.12). What does this interval suggest about the claim that the proportions are equal?
A 90% confidence interval for p1 - p2 is (0.03, 0.14). What conclusion can be drawn about the claim that p1 = p2?
Using a TI-84, which function should you select to perform a hypothesis test for two proportions?
After running a 2-PropZTest on a TI-84, you obtain a p-value of 0.005. If alpha is 0.05, what is the correct interpretation?
A company tests two marketing strategies. Strategy A: 120/200 customers respond; Strategy B: 150/250 customers respond. At alpha = 0.05, does the data provide evidence of a difference in response rates? (Use pooled proportion and z-test.)