Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mode
Mode: Videos & Practice Problems
1
concept
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
2
Problem
Find the mode of the data in the stemplot below.
A
5,2
B
5,12
C
12
D
3
Problem
Find the mode of the data in the table below. Is the data unimodal, bimodal, or multimodal?
A
11,12; Bimodal
B
10; unimodal
C
11; unimodal
D
10,11,12; Multimodal