- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Percentiles & Quartiles
Percentiles & Quartiles: Videos & Practice Problems
Percentiles and Quartiles
Answer the questions below using the data in the table.
(A) Find P50
(B) A playlist with 15 songs is in which percentile?
(C) Find Q1 and Q3
A
(A) 16; (B) 43rd percentile; (C) Q1=7 & Q3=21
B
(A) 16; (B) 12th percentile; (C) Q1=12 & Q3=20.5
C
(A) 15.5; (B) 43rd percentile; (C) Q1=12 & Q3=20.5
D
(A) 15.5; (B) 12th percentile; (C) Q1=7 & Q3=21
Percentiles and Quartiles Example 1
