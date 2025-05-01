Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
4. Probability
Addition Rule
Addition Rule: Videos & Practice Problems
Addition Rule Practice Problems
Problem 61Multiple Choice
A box contains 4 green, 3 yellow, and 5 blue marbles. What is the probability of drawing a green or yellow marble? Express your answer as a simplified fraction and a decimal.
Problem 62Multiple Choice
In a group of 100 people, 60 like chocolate, 50 like vanilla, and 20 like both. What is the probability that a randomly selected person likes chocolate or vanilla?
Problem 63Multiple Choice
If two events are mutually exclusive, what is the probability of both occurring at the same time?
Problem 65Multiple Choice
A survey of 200 people found that 80 own a car, 60 own a bike, and 30 own both. What is the probability that a randomly selected person owns a car or a bike? Express your answer as a simplified fraction and decimal.