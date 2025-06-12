Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events
4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events: Videos & Practice Problems
1
concept
Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
2
Problem
What is the probability that a card player draws two aces from a standard deck of 52 cards if they keep the first card after drawing it?
A
0.0035
B
0.0059
C
0.0045
D
0.0044
3
Problem
A library has chosen to select the two monthly book club reads by randomly choosing two books from a list of top 100 adult reads posted in the local newspaper. On the list, 62 books are fiction and 38 books are nonfiction. What is the probability of choosing two nonfiction books for this month's book club meeting?
A
0.38
B
0.14
C
0.24
D
0.23
4
example
Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events Example 1
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
5
concept
Conditional Probability Rule
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
6
Problem
About 15% of people in a town have both a cat and a dog. As 64% of residents have a dog, what is the probability that someone in the town owns a cat, given they have a dog?
A
0.23
B
0.15
C
0.64
D
0.096
7
example
Conditional Probability Rule Example 2
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
8
example
Conditional Probability Rule Example 3
Video duration:3m
Play a video: