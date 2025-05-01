- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
Binomial Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems
Binomial Distribution Practice Problems
Identify whether the situation follows a binomial distribution or if it can be treated as binomial using the rule for cumbersome calculations.
In a study to understand consumer behavior, a market research firm surveys people, asking if they prefer online shopping over traditional in-store shopping.
Identify whether the situation follows a binomial distribution or if it can be treated as binomial using the rule for cumbersome calculations.
A company wants to assess the satisfaction level of its employees regarding the new cafeteria menu. Each employee is asked to vote 'satisfied' or 'not satisfied'.
Assuming the Poisson distribution applies, and given that the average number of earthquakes in a certain region is per year, find the probability that there will be exactly earthquakes in a year.
Assuming the Poisson distribution applies, and given that the average number of earthquakes in a certain region is per year, find the expected number of years in a -year period that will experience earthquakes.
Identify whether the situation follows a binomial distribution or if it can be treated as binomial using the rule for cumbersome calculations.
During a market research survey, consumers were asked if they prefer traditional shopping or online shopping, with possible answers being 'prefer traditional', 'prefer online', or 'no strong preference'.
Given the average number of emails received by a professor is per day, using the Poisson distribution, calculate the probability of receiving no emails on a particular day.
A quiz consists of four true/false questions. If a student guesses on each question, what is the probability that the student guesses the first three questions incorrectly and the fourth one correctly?
Given the average number of emails received by a professor is per day, using the Poisson distribution, find the expected number of days in a -day period that the professor receives no emails.
In a recent safety report on workplace injuries, it was found that the probability that a randomly selected injury victim is a full-time employee is . What is the probability that three randomly selected injury victims are all full-time employees?
In a recent safety report on workplace injuries, it was found that the probability that a randomly selected injury victim is a full-time employee is . What is the probability that three randomly selected injury victims are all not full-time employees?
A poll asked groups of employees if they had worked overtime in the past month. The probability that exactly employees had worked overtime is , and the probability that all had is . Is a significantly high number of employees working overtime in a group of ?
Suppose you have a binomial distribution with four trials. Which probability of success, , would produce a histogram that is symmetric?
A study reports that of college students missed a class due to illness in the past month. If students are randomly chosen, what is the probability that (a) exactly two missed a class, (b) at most three missed a class?
A scholarship program awards scholarships to of applicants. You randomly select applicants. The random variable
represents the number of students who receive a scholarship. Create a binomial distribution followed by its histogram and answer the following questions:
i. What is the most appropriate description of the histogram's shape?
ii. Which value(s) of would be considered unusual?
iii. Why is this value considered unusual?
of employees prefer email as their primary method of workplace communication. You randomly select employees and ask whether they prefer email as their primary communication method.
The random variable represents the number of employees who prefer email.
i. What is the most appropriate description of the histogram's shape?
ii. Which value of would be considered unusual?
iii. Why is this value considered unusual?
A recent survey found that of workers bring their own lunch to work at least three days a week. You randomly choose 5 workers and ask each one if they bring their own lunch at least three days a week. Let the random variable represent the number of workers who do this. Create a binomial distribution and a corresponding histogram to answer the following:
i. What is the histogram’s shape?
ii. Which value of would be considered unusual?
iii. Why is this value considered unusual?
A transportation survey reports that of daily commuters regularly ride bicycles to work. You randomly choose commuters and ask whether they ride a bicycle to work. Let the random variable represent the number of commuters who do this.
i. Find the mean, variance, and standard deviation of this binomial distribution.
ii. Interpret these results in context.
iii. Identify any unusual values of the random variable and explain your reasoning.
Consider a binomial experiment with trials and a probability of success . Calculate the mean, variance, and standard deviation for this binomial distribution.
A study shows that of shoppers use reusable bags when shopping. You randomly ask shoppers, one at a time, whether they use reusable bags. Let the random variable represent the first trial where a shopper uses reusable bags. Find the probability that the first person who uses reusable bags is the third person you ask. Also, determine whether this event is unusual.
A binomial distribution has trials and a probability of success . Calculate the mean, variance, and standard deviation for this distribution.
A study shows that of shoppers use reusable bags when shopping. You randomly ask shoppers, one at a time, whether they use reusable bags. Let the random variable represent the first trial where a shopper uses reusable bags. Find the probability that the first user is the fourth or fifth person you ask. Also, determine whether this event is unusual.
A study shows that of shoppers use reusable bags when shopping. You randomly ask shoppers, one at a time, whether they use reusable bags. Find the probability that none of the first six shoppers use reusable bags. Also, determine whether this event is unusual.
A clinical trial for a new vaccine shows a chance of success. Suppose the vaccine is given to three people. Construct the binomial distribution for this situation.
A clinical test was conducted to study the effectiveness of a treatment that works in of cases. The treatment was given to patients. The number of patients who showed improvement (i.e., success) was recorded for many such groups of patients. The following frequency distribution (based on probabilities) was constructed:
Draw a histogram to represent this binomial distribution and describe the shape of the distribution.
A multiple-choice quiz has questions, each with answer choices and only one correct answer. If a student guesses on all questions, what is the probability that the student gets exactly questions correct? Is this event unusual? Explain your reasoning.
A multiple-choice quiz has questions, each with answer choices and only one correct answer. If a student guesses on each question, what is the probability that the student gets more than questions correct? Is this event unusual? Explain your reasoning.
In a recent survey, of people said they enjoy reading digital newspapers. You randomly select individuals. What is the probability that exactly of them say they enjoy reading digital newspapers?
A fair die is rolled times. The probability of rolling a on a single roll is . What is the probability that you roll a fewer than times? Is this event considered unusual? Explain your reasoning.
In a recent poll, of respondents said they prefer paper receipts over digital ones. You randomly select people. What is the probability that fewer than of them prefer paper receipts?