A fruit distributor finds that in every mangoes is overripe. What is the probability that none of the first mangoes inspected are overripe?
A study finds that of college students own a tablet. If college students are randomly selected, what is the probability that exactly of them own a tablet?
A factory machine produces light bulbs with a success rate. If a quality inspector checks bulbs, what is the probability that
(a) all bulbs are not defective?
(b) at most bulbs are not defective?
(c) more than bulbs are not defective?
A poll shows that of registered voters support a particular candidate. If voters are randomly chosen, what is the probability that exactly of them will support the candidate?
A coin is flipped times. Let the random variable represent the number of times it lands on heads. Is this a binomial experiment? If so, identify a success, specify the values of and , and list the possible values of .
A study reports that of college students commute by bicycle. college students are randomly selected. The random variable represents the number of students who commute by bicycle. Is this a binomial experiment? If so, identify a success, specify the values of and and list the possible values of .
A fair coin is tossed times. What is the probability that exactly heads appear?
A class survey records the number of pets each student owns. The results are as follows:
(i) Construct the probability distribution for the number of pets per student.
(ii) Based on the histogram, how would you describe the shape of the distribution?
A recent survey found that of adults recycle regularly. You randomly select adults and ask whether they recycle regularly. The random variable represents the number of adults who recycle regularly. Find the (a) mean, (b) variance, (c) standard deviation of the binomial distribution for the given random variable, (d) interpret the results, and (e) determine any unusual values.
According to a recent study, of employees report being late for work due to traffic congestion. You randomly select employees who have been late for work and ask whether they blame traffic congestion.
The random variable represents the number of employees who blame traffic for being late. Find the (a) mean, (b) variance, (c) standard deviation of the binomial distribution for the given random variable, (d) interpret the results, and (e) determine any unusual values.
A national roofing association studied the outcomes of roofing inspections and classified them as described in the pie chart below:
You are reviewing records and randomly select inspections of recently completed roofing jobs, and discover that all failed. A team leader claims, “It is impossible to randomly select inspections that all fail.”
Use the pie chart to determine whether the team leader's claim is correct and explain why or why not.
Let represent the number of books each student in a reading club has read this month. Determine whether the random variable is discrete or continuous. Provide an explanation.
In a certain city, the mean number of traffic accidents reported per day is . Using the Poisson distribution, find the probability that exactly accidents are reported on a given day.
A hospital records an average of births per night. Assuming the number of births follows a Poisson distribution, what is the probability that there are at least births on a given night?
A call center receives an average of calls per hour. What is the probability that in a randomly chosen hour, the center receives at most calls? Assume the number of calls follows a Poisson distribution.
A call center receives a total of calls over a -day period. Assuming calls arrive independently and at a constant average rate, what is the probability that exactly calls are received on a randomly chosen day?
A hospital records a total of patient admissions over a -day month. Assuming admissions occur independently and at a constant average rate, what is the probability that at most patients are admitted on a randomly selected day?
A bakery sells a total of loaves of bread over a -day period. Assuming the number of loaves sold per day follows a Poisson distribution, what is the probability that more than loaves are sold on a randomly chosen day?
A packaging inspector checks boxes of fruit. On average, out of every boxes contains a damaged fruit.
(i) Find the probability that the first box with a damaged fruit is the th box inspected.
(ii) Determine whether this event is unusual.
A packaging inspector checks boxes of fruit. On average, out of every boxes contains a damaged fruit.
(i) Find the probability that the first box with a damaged fruit is found in either the first or second box inspected.
(ii) Determine whether this event is unusual.
A packaging inspector checks boxes of fruit. On average, out of every boxes contains a damaged fruit.
(i) What is the probability that none of the first five boxes inspected has a damaged fruit?
(ii) Determine whether this event is unusual.
A shipment of batteries contains that are defective and that are functional. If a quality inspector selects batteries at random without replacement, what is the probability that none of the selected batteries are defective?
A food safety survey shows that of consumers think that using pesticides greatly reduces food safety. You randomly select consumers. Find the probability that exactly of them think that using pesticides greatly reduces food safety.
A shipment of smartphones contains with cosmetic scratches and without. If a quality inspector selects smartphones at random, what is the probability that exactly of them have scratches?
A health awareness poll shows that of consumers think that eating too much sugar significantly harms health. You randomly select consumers. Find the probability that the number who think that eating too much sugar significantly harms health is between and , inclusive.
A recent food safety study found that of consumers believe that eating too much processed food significantly harms health. You randomly select consumers.
(i) Find the probability that fewer than of them think that eating too much processed food significantly harms health.
(ii) Is this event unusual? Explain.
A batch of batteries contains that are faulty and that are good. If batteries are randomly selected without replacement, what is the probability that exactly are faulty and are good?
A basketball player continues to shoot free throws until she makes successful shots. The random variable represents the total number of shots taken. Is this a binomial experiment? Explain.
According to a recent poll, of residents in a city favor building more bike lanes. If residents are randomly selected, what is the probability that exactly of them favor building more bike lanes?