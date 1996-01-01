Completing the Square Calculator

Solve a quadratic equation, convert it to vertex form for graphing, or see completing the square and the quadratic formula produce the exact same answer — with a geometric area diagram and a parabola graph.

Background

Completing the square turns ax² + bx + c into a(x − h)² + k by literally building a perfect square out of the x² and x terms. Whatever's "missing" to complete that square gets added — and immediately subtracted back out — so the expression's value never actually changes, just its form.