Factoring Calculator
Factor quadratic polynomials of the form ax² + bx + c. Enter the coefficients, and we will compute the discriminant, roots, and a factored form (when possible), with clear step-by-step explanations and a small graph of the parabola.
Background
Many quadratics can be written in factored form a(x - r₁)(x - r₂), where r₁ and r₂ are the roots. These are found from the quadratic formula using the discriminant D = b² - 4ac. If D > 0, there are two real roots; if D = 0, there is one repeated root; if D < 0 the quadratic has no real roots and is irreducible over the reals.
How this calculator works
- We first check that a ≠ 0 so the expression is truly quadratic.
- We compute the discriminant D = b² − 4ac.
- We find roots using the quadratic formula and, when possible, write the quadratic in factored form a(x − r₁)(x − r₂).
- If the roots are integers or simple fractions, we highlight factorization over the integers or rationals. If D < 0, the quadratic cannot be factored over the real numbers.
Key formulas
Quadratic form: ax² + bx + c
Discriminant: D = b² − 4ac
Quadratic formula: x = [−b ± √(b² − 4ac)] / (2a)
Factored form (when possible): a(x − r₁)(x − r₂), where r₁ and r₂ are the roots.
Example problems and step-by-step solutions
Example 1 — Factor x² + 5x + 6
Here a = 1, b = 5, c = 6.
D = 5² − 4·1·6 = 25 − 24 = 1.
Roots: x = [−5 ± √1] / 2 = (−5 ± 1) / 2 → x = −2, x = −3.
So x² + 5x + 6 = (x + 2)(x + 3).
Example 2 — Factor 2x² − 3x − 5
a = 2, b = −3, c = −5.
D = (−3)² − 4·2·(−5) = 9 + 40 = 49.
Roots: x = [3 ± √49] / 4 = (3 ± 7) / 4 → x = 10/4 = 5/2, x = −4/4 = −1.
So 2x² − 3x − 5 = 2(x − 5/2)(x + 1).
You can also write it as (2x − 5)(x + 1).
Example 3 — x² + 2x + 5 (irreducible over ℝ)
a = 1, b = 2, c = 5.
D = 2² − 4·1·5 = 4 − 20 = −16 < 0.
The roots are complex, so x² + 2x + 5 does not factor over the real numbers; it is irreducible over ℝ.
Frequently asked questions
Q: What does the Factoring Calculator do?
It takes a quadratic of the form ax² + bx + c, computes the discriminant and roots, and then writes the expression in factored form when possible. It also shows each step so you can follow the algebra.
Q: When can a quadratic be factored over the real numbers?
A quadratic can be factored over the real numbers when its discriminant D = b² − 4ac is greater than or equal to zero. If D > 0, there are two distinct real roots; if D = 0, there is one repeated root; if D < 0, there are no real roots and the quadratic is irreducible over the reals.
Q: What if the quadratic does not factor nicely with integers?
The calculator still uses the quadratic formula to find the roots and can express them using fractions or square roots. It also tells you when a factorization would require complex numbers rather than real factors.