Example 3 — x² + 2x + 5 (irreducible over ℝ)

a = 1, b = 2, c = 5.

D = 2² − 4·1·5 = 4 − 20 = −16 < 0.

The roots are complex, so x² + 2x + 5 does not factor over the real numbers; it is irreducible over ℝ.

Q: What does the Factoring Calculator do?

It takes a quadratic of the form ax² + bx + c, computes the discriminant and roots, and then writes the expression in factored form when possible. It also shows each step so you can follow the algebra.

Q: When can a quadratic be factored over the real numbers?

A quadratic can be factored over the real numbers when its discriminant D = b² − 4ac is greater than or equal to zero. If D > 0, there are two distinct real roots; if D = 0, there is one repeated root; if D < 0, there are no real roots and the quadratic is irreducible over the reals.

Q: What if the quadratic does not factor nicely with integers?

The calculator still uses the quadratic formula to find the roots and can express them using fractions or square roots. It also tells you when a factorization would require complex numbers rather than real factors.