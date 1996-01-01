Q: What does the Statistics & Data Analysis Lab do? It helps students paste or upload data, detect variables, run common statistical analyses, visualize results, check assumptions, and understand the meaning of the output.

Q: Can I upload a spreadsheet? Yes. CSV upload works directly. XLSX upload works when the SheetJS XLSX global is available on the page.

Q: Which analysis should I choose? Use descriptive statistics for one numeric variable, correlation or regression for two numeric variables, a t test for two groups, and ANOVA for three or more groups.

Q: Why are assumption checks important? Assumption checks help students avoid over-interpreting results when data contain strong outliers, small samples, non-linear patterns, unequal variances, or mismatched variable types.