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Statistics & Data Analysis Lab

Paste or upload data, run common statistics analyses, visualize patterns, check assumptions, and get student-friendly interpretations with step-by-step guidance.

Background

Statistics is not just about formulas. A good analysis starts with clean data, the right variables, visual checks, assumptions, and a clear explanation of what the numbers mean.

Analyze your data

Big idea

Bring a dataset. The lab parses it, profiles variables, suggests useful analyses, draws interactive visuals, checks assumptions, and translates statistics into plain English.

CSV/XLSX uploadRegression diagnosticst testsCorrelationAssumption checks

Choose an analysis

Start with a common student workflow. The lab also recommends analyses based on your columns.

Data input

Paste CSV with headers, or upload a CSV/XLSX file. For t test / ANOVA, use one numeric column and one group column.

Upload a dataset

Drag and drop a CSV or Excel (.xlsx) file here, or choose a file to begin analysis.


Used for scatter plots and regression.

Main numeric outcome.

Used for t test and ANOVA.

Use residuals for regression diagnostics.

Regression mode only.

Quick datasets

Options

Result

No result yet. Paste or upload data, choose an analysis, and click Analyze data.

Visualization

How to use this statistics lab

  • Paste CSV data with headers, or upload a CSV/XLSX file using the upload box.
  • Choose an analysis: descriptive statistics, correlation, linear regression, two-group t test, or one-way ANOVA.
  • Select the X variable, Y / numeric variable, and group variable from the detected columns.
  • Use the chart view menu to switch between auto, histogram, scatter/regression, residual plot, and group means.
  • Read the dataset profile, suggested analyses, assumption checks, diagnostics, interpretation, and step-by-step explanation.
  • Use quick datasets to load common student examples instantly, then copy results, cleaned CSV, or a study report.

How this statistics lab works

  • The lab parses your dataset, detects headers, removes blank rows, and profiles each column as numeric, categorical, or mixed.
  • It recommends useful analyses based on your data structure, such as regression for two numeric columns or ANOVA for one numeric column plus a grouping column.
  • For descriptive statistics, it calculates center, spread, quartiles, range, and distribution summaries.
  • For correlation and regression, it calculates Pearson's r, r², regression equation, predicted values, residuals, RMSE, and diagnostic warnings.
  • For group comparisons, it calculates Welch's t statistic or one-way ANOVA F statistic, group means, sample standard deviations, and effect-size style summaries.
  • The visual chart is designed for learning: it helps students connect the numbers to patterns, outliers, residuals, and group differences.

Formula & Equations Used

Mean: x̄ = Σx / n

Sample variance: s² = Σ(x − x̄)² / (n − 1)

Sample standard deviation: s = √s²

Pearson correlation: r = cov(x,y) / (sₓsᵧ)

Linear regression: ŷ = b₀ + b₁x

Regression slope: b₁ = Σ(x − x̄)(y − ȳ) / Σ(x − x̄)²

Coefficient of determination: r² = explained variation / total variation

Welch two-sample t: t = (x̄₁ − x̄₂) / √(s₁²/n₁ + s₂²/n₂)

One-way ANOVA: F = MS_between / MS_within

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Linear regression

  1. Load the study time vs exam score quick dataset.
  2. Choose Linear regression.
  3. Select StudyHours as X and ExamScore as Y.
  4. Read the regression equation, r², residual plot, and interpretation.
  5. Use the prediction field to estimate the expected score for a new study time.

Example 2 — Two-group t test

  1. Load the treatment vs control quick dataset.
  2. Choose Two-group t test.
  3. Select the numeric outcome column and the group column.
  4. Compare group means, sample standard deviations, mean difference, t statistic, and effect size.
  5. Check the assumption warning before reporting the result.

Example 3 — One-way ANOVA

  1. Load the plant growth by fertilizer quick dataset.
  2. Choose One-way ANOVA.
  3. Use GrowthCm as the numeric variable and Fertilizer as the group variable.
  4. Review the group means chart, ANOVA table, F statistic, and η² interpretation.
  5. Use the result to decide whether group membership appears related to the outcome.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does the Statistics & Data Analysis Lab do?

It helps students paste or upload data, detect variables, run common statistical analyses, visualize results, check assumptions, and understand the meaning of the output.

Q: Can I upload a spreadsheet?

Yes. CSV upload works directly. XLSX upload works when the SheetJS XLSX global is available on the page.

Q: Which analysis should I choose?

Use descriptive statistics for one numeric variable, correlation or regression for two numeric variables, a t test for two groups, and ANOVA for three or more groups.

Q: Why are assumption checks important?

Assumption checks help students avoid over-interpreting results when data contain strong outliers, small samples, non-linear patterns, unequal variances, or mismatched variable types.

Q: Does correlation prove causation?

No. A correlation or regression relationship can show association, but it does not prove that one variable causes the other.

Sample Size Calculator
Calculate sample size for means or proportions using confidence level and margin of error
Probability Distribution Calculator
Calculate probabilities for normal, binomial, Poisson, t, chi-square, F, and other common distributions
Critical Value Calculator
Find critical values for Z, t, χ², or F distributions using α and tail type
Degrees of Freedom Calculator
Calculate degrees of freedom for t-tests, χ², ANOVA, F, and regression
Z-Score Calculator
Calculate z-scores, percentiles, and reverse-solve x, μ, or σ
Central Limit Theorem Calculator
Calculate sample mean probabilities, standard error, and quantiles using CLT
Combination Calculator
Calculate combinations C(n, k) exactly with steps and a Pascal visual
Probability Calculator
Calculate P(A), P(A ∩ B), P(A ∪ B), and P(A | B) with steps and a Venn visual.
Mean Median Mode Calculator
Calculate mean, median, and mode from a list of numbers or a frequency table
Average Calculator
Calculate averages and weighted means from any set of numbers
Confidence Interval Calculator
Calculate confidence intervals for means, proportions, or raw data inputs
P-Value Calculator
Compute p-values from Z, t, χ², or F test statistics with one- or two-tailed options
Binomial Distribution Calculator
Calculate binomial probabilities, expected values, cumulative probabilities, and exact success outcomes
Normal Distribution Calculator
Calculate normal distribution probabilities, z-scores, percentiles, and shaded bell-curve areas
Poisson Distribution Calculator
Calculate Poisson probabilities, expected event counts, cumulative probabilities, and rare event outcomes
Standard Deviation Calculator
Calculate standard deviation, variance, and mean from data
Linear Regression Calculator
Calculate best-fit line, correlation r, and R² from your data
Standard Error Calculator
Calculate standard error for mean, proportion, or raw data inputs
A/B Test Significance Calculator
Check if A/B test results are statistically significant
Permutation Calculator
Exact permutation, combination, and word-permutation results with BigInt steps
Correlation Coefficient Calculator
Calculate Pearson’s r, Spearman’s rank correlation, r², regression line, significance, and relationship strength
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