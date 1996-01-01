Statistics & Data Analysis Lab
Paste or upload data, run common statistics analyses, visualize patterns, check assumptions, and get student-friendly interpretations with step-by-step guidance.
Background
Statistics is not just about formulas. A good analysis starts with clean data, the right variables, visual checks, assumptions, and a clear explanation of what the numbers mean.
How to use this statistics lab
- Paste CSV data with headers, or upload a CSV/XLSX file using the upload box.
- Choose an analysis: descriptive statistics, correlation, linear regression, two-group t test, or one-way ANOVA.
- Select the X variable, Y / numeric variable, and group variable from the detected columns.
- Use the chart view menu to switch between auto, histogram, scatter/regression, residual plot, and group means.
- Read the dataset profile, suggested analyses, assumption checks, diagnostics, interpretation, and step-by-step explanation.
- Use quick datasets to load common student examples instantly, then copy results, cleaned CSV, or a study report.
How this statistics lab works
- The lab parses your dataset, detects headers, removes blank rows, and profiles each column as numeric, categorical, or mixed.
- It recommends useful analyses based on your data structure, such as regression for two numeric columns or ANOVA for one numeric column plus a grouping column.
- For descriptive statistics, it calculates center, spread, quartiles, range, and distribution summaries.
- For correlation and regression, it calculates Pearson's r, r², regression equation, predicted values, residuals, RMSE, and diagnostic warnings.
- For group comparisons, it calculates Welch's t statistic or one-way ANOVA F statistic, group means, sample standard deviations, and effect-size style summaries.
- The visual chart is designed for learning: it helps students connect the numbers to patterns, outliers, residuals, and group differences.
Formula & Equations Used
Mean: x̄ = Σx / n
Sample variance: s² = Σ(x − x̄)² / (n − 1)
Sample standard deviation: s = √s²
Pearson correlation: r = cov(x,y) / (sₓsᵧ)
Linear regression: ŷ = b₀ + b₁x
Regression slope: b₁ = Σ(x − x̄)(y − ȳ) / Σ(x − x̄)²
Coefficient of determination: r² = explained variation / total variation
Welch two-sample t: t = (x̄₁ − x̄₂) / √(s₁²/n₁ + s₂²/n₂)
One-way ANOVA: F = MS_between / MS_within
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Linear regression
- Load the study time vs exam score quick dataset.
- Choose Linear regression.
- Select StudyHours as X and ExamScore as Y.
- Read the regression equation, r², residual plot, and interpretation.
- Use the prediction field to estimate the expected score for a new study time.
Example 2 — Two-group t test
- Load the treatment vs control quick dataset.
- Choose Two-group t test.
- Select the numeric outcome column and the group column.
- Compare group means, sample standard deviations, mean difference, t statistic, and effect size.
- Check the assumption warning before reporting the result.
Example 3 — One-way ANOVA
- Load the plant growth by fertilizer quick dataset.
- Choose One-way ANOVA.
- Use GrowthCm as the numeric variable and Fertilizer as the group variable.
- Review the group means chart, ANOVA table, F statistic, and η² interpretation.
- Use the result to decide whether group membership appears related to the outcome.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What does the Statistics & Data Analysis Lab do?
It helps students paste or upload data, detect variables, run common statistical analyses, visualize results, check assumptions, and understand the meaning of the output.
Q: Can I upload a spreadsheet?
Yes. CSV upload works directly. XLSX upload works when the SheetJS XLSX global is available on the page.
Q: Which analysis should I choose?
Use descriptive statistics for one numeric variable, correlation or regression for two numeric variables, a t test for two groups, and ANOVA for three or more groups.
Q: Why are assumption checks important?
Assumption checks help students avoid over-interpreting results when data contain strong outliers, small samples, non-linear patterns, unequal variances, or mismatched variable types.
Q: Does correlation prove causation?
No. A correlation or regression relationship can show association, but it does not prove that one variable causes the other.