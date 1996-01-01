Ax + By = C

X-intercept: the value of x when y = 0

Y-intercept: b, the value of y when x = 0

Standard form: Ax + By = C

Slope from two points: m = (y₂ − y₁)/(x₂ − x₁)

Example 2 — Convert to slope-intercept form

Example 1 — Find slope from two points

Q: What does slope mean?

Slope measures how much a line rises or falls for each 1-unit move to the right. It is often described as rise over run.

Q: What is slope-intercept form?

Slope-intercept form is y = mx + b. The number m is the slope, and b is the y-intercept.

Q: What does a positive slope mean?

A positive slope means the line rises from left to right. As x increases, y also increases.

Q: What does a negative slope mean?

A negative slope means the line falls from left to right. As x increases, y decreases.

Q: What is an undefined slope?

An undefined slope happens when the line is vertical. The run is 0, so the slope formula would require division by zero.

Q: What is a zero slope?

A zero slope happens when the line is horizontal. The y-values stay the same, so the line has no rise.