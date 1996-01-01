Slope / Slope-Intercept Calculator
Find slope, slope-intercept form, point-slope form, standard form, intercepts, and a graph from two points, one point and a slope, an equation, or a table of values. Get clear steps, visuals, and a student-friendly interpretation.
Background
Slope tells you how steep a line is and whether it rises, falls, stays horizontal, or is vertical. Slope-intercept form, y = mx + b, shows the slope m and y-intercept b directly, which makes it one of the most useful forms for graphing and interpreting linear equations.
How to use this calculator
- Choose whether you know two points, one point and a slope, slope-intercept form, or standard form.
- Enter the values you know, then click Calculate.
- Read the slope, y-intercept, x-intercept, line direction, and equivalent equation forms.
- Use the graph to see the line, the intercepts, and the rise/run triangle.
- Use quick picks to practice positive, negative, zero, undefined, and fractional slopes.
How this calculator works
- For two points, it uses m = (y₂ − y₁)/(x₂ − x₁).
- For point + slope, it uses y − y₁ = m(x − x₁), then solves for b.
- For slope-intercept form, it reads m and b directly.
- For standard form, it converts Ax + By = C into y = mx + b when possible.
- It then builds a graph, a value table, and a step-by-step explanation.
Formula & Equations Used
Slope from two points: m = (y₂ − y₁)/(x₂ − x₁)
Slope-intercept form: y = mx + b
Point-slope form: y − y₁ = m(x − x₁)
Standard form: Ax + By = C
Y-intercept: b, the value of y when x = 0
X-intercept: the value of x when y = 0
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Find slope from two points
- Suppose a line passes through (2, 3) and (6, 11).
- Use m = (y₂ − y₁)/(x₂ − x₁).
- Substitute: m = (11 − 3)/(6 − 2).
- Simplify: m = 8/4 = 2.
- The slope is 2, meaning the line rises 2 units for every 1 unit it moves right.
Example 2 — Convert to slope-intercept form
- Suppose the line has slope m = -3 and passes through (2, 5).
- Start with y = mx + b.
- Substitute the point and slope: 5 = -3(2) + b.
- Solve: 5 = -6 + b, so b = 11.
- The slope-intercept form is y = -3x + 11.
Example 3 — Identify a vertical line
- Suppose two points are (4, 2) and (4, 9).
- The x-values are the same, so x₂ − x₁ = 0.
- That makes the slope undefined because division by zero is not allowed.
- The equation is x = 4, which is a vertical line.
- A vertical line cannot be written in slope-intercept form because it is not a function of x.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What does slope mean?
Slope measures how much a line rises or falls for each 1-unit move to the right. It is often described as rise over run.
Q: What is slope-intercept form?
Slope-intercept form is y = mx + b. The number m is the slope, and b is the y-intercept.
Q: What does a positive slope mean?
A positive slope means the line rises from left to right. As x increases, y also increases.
Q: What does a negative slope mean?
A negative slope means the line falls from left to right. As x increases, y decreases.
Q: What is an undefined slope?
An undefined slope happens when the line is vertical. The run is 0, so the slope formula would require division by zero.
Q: What is a zero slope?
A zero slope happens when the line is horizontal. The y-values stay the same, so the line has no rise.