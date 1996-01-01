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Slope / Slope-Intercept Calculator

Find slope, slope-intercept form, point-slope form, standard form, intercepts, and a graph from two points, one point and a slope, an equation, or a table of values. Get clear steps, visuals, and a student-friendly interpretation.

Background

Slope tells you how steep a line is and whether it rises, falls, stays horizontal, or is vertical. Slope-intercept form, y = mx + b, shows the slope m and y-intercept b directly, which makes it one of the most useful forms for graphing and interpreting linear equations.

Choose what you know

Input mode

Two points

Point and slope

Slope-intercept form

This represents y = mx + b.

Standard form

This represents Ax + By = C.

Type a linear equation

Supported examples: y = 2x - 3, 2x - y = 5, x = 4, y = -1/2x + 6.

Options

Result

No result yet. Enter values, then click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose whether you know two points, one point and a slope, slope-intercept form, or standard form.
  • Enter the values you know, then click Calculate.
  • Read the slope, y-intercept, x-intercept, line direction, and equivalent equation forms.
  • Use the graph to see the line, the intercepts, and the rise/run triangle.
  • Use quick picks to practice positive, negative, zero, undefined, and fractional slopes.

How this calculator works

  • For two points, it uses m = (y₂ − y₁)/(x₂ − x₁).
  • For point + slope, it uses y − y₁ = m(x − x₁), then solves for b.
  • For slope-intercept form, it reads m and b directly.
  • For standard form, it converts Ax + By = C into y = mx + b when possible.
  • It then builds a graph, a value table, and a step-by-step explanation.

Formula & Equations Used

Slope from two points: m = (y₂ − y₁)/(x₂ − x₁)

Slope-intercept form: y = mx + b

Point-slope form: y − y₁ = m(x − x₁)

Standard form: Ax + By = C

Y-intercept: b, the value of y when x = 0

X-intercept: the value of x when y = 0

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Find slope from two points

  1. Suppose a line passes through (2, 3) and (6, 11).
  2. Use m = (y₂ − y₁)/(x₂ − x₁).
  3. Substitute: m = (11 − 3)/(6 − 2).
  4. Simplify: m = 8/4 = 2.
  5. The slope is 2, meaning the line rises 2 units for every 1 unit it moves right.

Example 2 — Convert to slope-intercept form

  1. Suppose the line has slope m = -3 and passes through (2, 5).
  2. Start with y = mx + b.
  3. Substitute the point and slope: 5 = -3(2) + b.
  4. Solve: 5 = -6 + b, so b = 11.
  5. The slope-intercept form is y = -3x + 11.

Example 3 — Identify a vertical line

  1. Suppose two points are (4, 2) and (4, 9).
  2. The x-values are the same, so x₂ − x₁ = 0.
  3. That makes the slope undefined because division by zero is not allowed.
  4. The equation is x = 4, which is a vertical line.
  5. A vertical line cannot be written in slope-intercept form because it is not a function of x.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does slope mean?

Slope measures how much a line rises or falls for each 1-unit move to the right. It is often described as rise over run.

Q: What is slope-intercept form?

Slope-intercept form is y = mx + b. The number m is the slope, and b is the y-intercept.

Q: What does a positive slope mean?

A positive slope means the line rises from left to right. As x increases, y also increases.

Q: What does a negative slope mean?

A negative slope means the line falls from left to right. As x increases, y decreases.

Q: What is an undefined slope?

An undefined slope happens when the line is vertical. The run is 0, so the slope formula would require division by zero.

Q: What is a zero slope?

A zero slope happens when the line is horizontal. The y-values stay the same, so the line has no rise.

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