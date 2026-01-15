In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
19. y = t arctan(t) - 1/2 ln(t)
21. y = z arcsec(z) - √(z² - 1), z>1
23. y = arccsc(secθ), 0<θ<π/2
21. y=arccos(x²)
25. y=arcsec(2s+1)
27. y=arccsc(x²+1)
29. y=arcsec(1/t), 0<t<1