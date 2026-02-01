Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [1 / √(e^s + 1)] ds
In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (s⁴ + 81) / (s(s² + 9)²) ds
∫ 1 / (x⁴ + x) dx
In Exercises 33–38, perform long division on the integrand, write the proper fraction as a sum of partial fractions, and then evaluate the integral.
∫ 2y⁴ / (y³ - y² + y - 1) dy
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ 1 / ((x¹/³ - 1)√x) dx
(Hint: Let x = u⁶.)
Express the rational function as a sum or difference of two simpler fractions. Use a system of equations.
