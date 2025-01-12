Epsilon-Delta Relationship

In the context of limits, the relationship between ε and δ is essential for proving that a limit exists. For the limit lim x→4 (x^2 - 16)/(x - 4) = 8, one must find a δ such that when x is within δ of 4, the value of the function is within ε of 8. This relationship ensures that the function behaves as expected near the limit point.