Textbook Question
Cycloid
a. Find the length of one arch of the cycloid x = a(t − sin t), y = a(1 − cos t).
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Cycloid
a. Find the length of one arch of the cycloid x = a(t − sin t), y = a(1 − cos t).
Centroids
Find the coordinates of the centroid of the curve x = cos t, y = t + sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π.
Lengths of Curves
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 25–30.
x = cos t, y = t + sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π
Lengths of Curves
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 13–19.
x = 5 cos t − cos 5t, y = 5 sin t − sin 5t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π/2
Write the equation of the tangent line in cartesian coordinates for the given parameter .
, ,