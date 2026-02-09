Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
z / (z³ - z² - 6z)
z / (z³ - z² - 6z)
In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ dx / (x² + 2x)
∫ (2x + 1) / (x² - 7x + 12) dx
∫ (y + 4) / (y² + y) dy from 1/2 to 1
In Exercises 17–20, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (x³ dx) / (x² - 2x + 1) from -1 to 0
∫ (x² dx) / ((x - 1)(x² + 2x + 1))
In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (3t² + t + 4) / (t³ + t) dt from 1 to √3