In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from e to e^e of (ln(ln x) dx)
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from e to e^e of (ln(ln x) dx)
For Exercises 49–52, complete the square before using an appropriate trigonometric substitution.
∫ √(x² + 2x + 2) / (x² + 2x + 1) dx
[Technology Exercise] When solving Exercises 33-40, you may need to use a calculator or a computer.
Find, to two decimal places, the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 35 and 36 about the x-axis.
y = sin x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ √(9 - w²) dw / w²
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₀^(π/6) √(1 + sin(x)) dx
(Hint: Multiply by √((1 - sin(x)) / (1 - sin(x))))
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (x dx) / (25 + 4x²)