Arc length:
Find the length of the curve y = x², 0 ≤ x ≤ √3/2.
Area: Find the area between the x-axis and the curve y = √(1 + cos 4x), for 0 ≤ x ≤ π.
7. Let A(t) be the area of the region in the first quadrant enclosed by the coordinate axes, the curve y=e^(-x), and the vertical line x=t, t>0. Let V(t) be the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the x-axis. Find the following limits.
a. lim(x→∞)A(t)
Length of a curve
Find the length of the curve
y = ∫(from 1 to x) sqrt(sqrt(t) - 1) dt, where 1 ≤ x ≤ 16.
Area: Find the area of the region bounded above by y = 2 cos x and below by y = sec x, −π/4 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
87. Find the area of the region that lies between the curves y = sec x and y = tan x from x = 0 to x = π/2.