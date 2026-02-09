81. Find the lengths of the following curves.
a. y = (x²/8) - ln(x), 4≤x≤8
82. Find a curve through the point (1, 0) whose length from x=1 to x=2 is
L = ∫(from 1 to 2)√(1 + 1/x²)dx.
84.a. Find the center of mass of a thin plate of constant density covering the region between the curve y=1/√x and the x-axis from x=1 to x=16.
b. Find the center of mass if, instead of being constant, the density function is δ(x)=4/√x.
In Exercises 139–142, find the length of each curve.
139. y = (1/2)(e^x + e^(−x)) from x = 0 to x = 1.
141. y = ln(cos(x)) from x = 0 to x = π/4.
147. Find the area of the region between the curve y = 2x / (1 + x²) and the interval −2 ≤ x ≤ 2 of the x-axis.