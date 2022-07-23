9–16. Divergence Test Use the Divergence Test to determine whether the following series diverge or state that the test is inconclusive.
∑ (k = 0 to ∞) k / (2k + 1)
9–16. Divergence Test Use the Divergence Test to determine whether the following series diverge or state that the test is inconclusive.
∑ (k = 0 to ∞) k / (2k + 1)
{Use of Tech} For what value of r does
∑ (k = 3 to ∞) r²ᵏ = 10?
What comparison series would you use with the Comparison Test to determine whether
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k² + 1) converges?
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)tan⁻¹(1 / √k)
21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
27.1 + 1.01 + 1.01² + 1.01³ + ⋯
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k / √(k² + 1)