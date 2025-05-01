Problem 3.6.12d
Airline travel The following figure shows the position function of an airliner on an out-and-back trip from Seattle to Minneapolis, where s = f(t) is the number of ground miles from Seattle t hours after take-off at 6:00 A.M. The plane returns to Seattle 8.5 hours later at 2:30 P.M. <IMAGE>
d. Determine the velocity of the airliner at noon (t = 6) and explain why the velocity is negative.
Problem 3.7.25e
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
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e.
Problem 5
Let f(x) = sin x. What is the value of f′(π)?
Problem 5a
The table gives the position s(t)of an object moving along a line at time t, over a two-second interval. Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals. <IMAGE>
a.
Problem 5b
A rectangular swimming pool 10 ft wide by 20 ft long and of uniform depth is being filled with water.
b. At what rate is the volume of the water increasing if the water level is rising at 1/4ft/min.
Problem 5c
The table gives the position s(t)of an object moving along a line at time t, over a two-second interval. Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals. <IMAGE>
c.
Problem 6
Use differentiation to verify each equation.
d/dx(x / √1−x²) = 1 / (1−x²)^3/2.
Problem 6a
At all times, the length of a rectangle is twice the width w of the rectangleas the area of the rectangle changes with respect to time t.
a. Find an equation relating A to w.
Problem 7
An equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (2,7) is y = 4x−1. Find f(2) and f′(2).
Problem 7a
Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
f(x) = x(x-1)
Problem 7b
The volume V of a sphere of radius r changes over time t.
b. At what rate is the volume changing if the radius increases at 2 in/min when when the radius is 4 inches?
Problem 7c
The volume V of a sphere of radius r changes over time t.
c. At what rate is the radius changing if the volume increases at 10 in³ when the radius is 5 inches?
Problem 8
An equation of the line tangent to the graph of g at x = 3 is y = 5x + 4. Find g(3) and g′(3).
Problem 8a
Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
g(t) = (t + 1)(t² - t + 1)
Problem 9
If h(1) = 2 and h′(1) = 3, find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of h at x = 1.
Problem 9a
Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
f(x) = (x - 1)(3x + 4)
Problem 10
If f′(−2) = 7, find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (−2,4).
Problem 10a
Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
h(z) = (z3 + 4z2 + z)(z - 1)
Problem 11
Let F(x) = f(x) + g(x),G(x) = f(x) - g(x), and H(x) = 3f(x) + 2g(x), where the graphs of f and g are shown in the figure. Find each of the following.
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H'(2)
Problem 12
Use the table to find the following derivatives.
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d/dx (f(x) + g(x)) ∣x=1
Problem 12a
Shrinking square The sides of a square decrease in length at a rate of 1 m/s.
a. At what rate is the area of the square changing when the sides are 5 m long?
Problem 12b
The sides of a square decrease in length at a rate of 1 m/s.
b. At what rate are the lengths of the diagonals of the square changing?
Problem 13
What is the derivative of y = e^kx?
Problem 13a
7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:
a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.
y = x² - a² / x-a, where a is a constant
Problem 13c
The legs of an isosceles right triangle increase in length at a rate of 2 m/s.
c. At what rate is the length of the hypotenuse changing?
Problem 14
Find f′(x) if f(x) = 15e^3x.
Problem 14a
7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:
a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.
y = x² - 2ax +a² / x-a, where a is a constant
Problem 15
5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.
y = (3x+7)¹⁰
Problem 15a
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = x2 - 5; P(3,4)
Problem 15c
Suppose the position of an object moving horizontally along a line after t seconds is given by the following functions s = f(t), where s is measured in feet, with s > 0 corresponding to positions right of the origin.
Determine the velocity and acceleration of the object at t = 1.
f(t) = t2 − 4t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 5
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
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