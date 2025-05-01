Problem 12.4.94

90–94. Focal chords A focal chord of a conic section is a line through a focus joining two points of the curve. The latus rectum is the focal chord perpendicular to the major axis of the conic. Prove the following properties.

The length of the latus rectum of a hyperbola centered at the origin is (2b²)/a = 2b√(1 - e²)