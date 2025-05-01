Problem 12.3.2
Explain why the slope of the line θ=π/2 is undefined.
Problem 12.2.79
Circles in general Show that the polar equation
r² - 2r r₀ cos(θ - θ₀) = R² - r₀²
describes a circle of radius R whose center has polar coordinates (r₀, θ₀)
Problem 12.2.109
Subtle symmetry Without using a graphing utility, determine the symmetries (if any) of the curve r=4-sin (θ/2)
Problem 12.4.92
90–94. Focal chords A focal chord of a conic section is a line through a focus joining two points of the curve. The latus rectum is the focal chord perpendicular to the major axis of the conic. Prove the following properties.
The length of the latus rectum of the parabola y ² =4px or x ² =4py is 4|p|.
Problem 12.4.37
31–38. Equations of parabolas Find an equation of the following parabolas. Unless otherwise specified, assume the vertex is at the origin.
Problem 12.1.52
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The lower half of the circle centered at (−2, 2) with radius 6, oriented in the counterclockwise direction
Problem 12.1.23
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = cos t, y = 1 + sin t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
Problem 12.4.74
Tangent lines for a hyperbola Find an equation of the line tangent to the hyperbola x²/a² + y²/b² = 1 at the point (x₀, y₀)
Problem 12.1.64
Air drop A plane traveling horizontally at 80 m/s over flat ground at an elevation of 3000 m releases an emergency packet. The trajectory of the packet is given by
x = 80t, y = −4.9t² + 3000, t ≥ 0
where the origin is the point on the ground directly beneath the plane at the moment of the release (see figure). Graph the trajectory of the packet and find the coordinates of the point where the packet lands.
Problem 12.1.78
77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.
x = 2 cos t, y = 8 sin t; slope = -1
Problem 12.1.7
Find the slope of the parametric curve x=−2t ³ +1, y=3t ², for −∞<t<∞, at the point corresponding to t=2.
Problem 12.3.1
Express the polar equation r=f(θ) in parametric form in Cartesian coordinates, where θ is the parameter.
Problem 12.3.65
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
The spiral r = θ², for 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π
Problem 12.1.86
81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 2t sin t - t² cos t, y = 2t cos t + t² sin t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π
Problem 12.4.58
57–62. Polar equations for conic sections Graph the following conic sections, labeling the vertices, foci, directrices, and asymptotes (if they exist). Use a graphing utility to check your work.
r = 3/(2 + cos θ)
Problem 12.4.12
How does the eccentricity determine the type of conic section?
Problem 12.2.50
49–52. Cartesian-to-polar coordinates Convert the following equations to polar coordinates.
y = 3
Problem 12.4.33
31–38. Equations of parabolas Find an equation of the following parabolas. Unless otherwise specified, assume the vertex is at the origin.
A parabola with focus at (3, 0)
Problem 12.1.82
81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 3 cos t, y = 3 sin t + 1; 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
Problem 12.3.29
29–32. Intersection points Use algebraic methods to find as many intersection points of the following curves as possible. Use graphical methods to identify the remaining intersection points.
r = 2 cos θ and r = 1 + cos θ
Problem 12.3.39
33–40. Areas of regions Make a sketch of the region and its bounding curves. Find the area of the region.
The region inside one leaf of r = cos 3θ
Problem 12.2.35
31–36. Converting coordinates Express the following Cartesian coordinates in polar coordinates in at least two different ways.
(-4, 4√3)
Problem 12.3.53
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region common to the circles r = 2 sin θ and r = 1
Problem 12.1.10
Use calculus to find the arc length of the line segment x=3t+1, y=4t, for 0≤t≤1. Check your work by finding the distance between the endpoints of the line segment.
Problem 12.2.102
102–104. Spirals Graph the following spirals. Indicate the direction in which the spiral is generated as θ increases, where θ>0. Let a=1 and a=−1.
Spiral of Archimedes: r = aθ
Problem 12.2.26
25–30. Converting coordinates Express the following polar coordinates in Cartesian coordinates.
(1, 2π/3)
Problem 12.4.52
Golden Gate Bridge Completed in 1937, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge is 2.7 km long and weighs about 890,000 tons. The length of the span between the two central towers is 1280 m; the towers themselves extend 152 m above the roadway. The cables that support the deck of the bridge between the two towers hang in a parabola (see figure). Assuming the origin is midway between the towers on the deck of the bridge, find an equation that describes the cables. How long is a guy wire that hangs vertically from the cables to the roadway 500 m from the center of the bridge?
Problem 12.1.63
{Use of Tech} Implicit function graph Explain and carry out a method for graphing the curve x = 1 + cos² y − sin² y using parametric equations and a graphing utility.
Problem 12.3.85
85–87. Grazing goat problems Consider the following sequence of problems related to grazing goats tied to a rope. (See the Guided Project Grazing goat problems.)
A circular corral of unit radius is enclosed by a fence. A goat inside the corral is tied to the fence with a rope of length 0≤a≤2 (see figure). What is the area of the region (inside the corral) that the goat can graze? Check your answer with the special cases a=0 and a=2.
Problem 12.4.43
39–50. Equations of ellipses and hyperbolas Find an equation of the following ellipses and hyperbolas, assuming the center is at the origin.
An ellipse with vertices (±5, 0), passing through the point (4, 3/5)
Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
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