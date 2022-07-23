In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (t tan(t))¹⁰
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (t tan(t))¹⁰
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = x√(1 − x²)
The eight curve Find the slopes of the curve y⁴ = y² – x² at the two points shown here.
Differential Estimates of Change
In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.
The change in the lateral surface area S = 2πrh of a right circular cylinder when the height changes from h₀ to h₀ + dh and the radius does not change
Free-Fall Applications
Free fall on Mars and Jupiter The equations for free fall at the surfaces of Mars and Jupiter (s in meters, t in seconds) are s = 1.86t² on Mars and s = 11.44t² on Jupiter. How long does it take a rock falling from rest to reach a velocity of 27.8 m/sec (about 100 km/h) on each planet?
Assume that functions f and g are differentiable with f(2) = 3, f'(2) = −1, g(2) = −4, and g'(2) = 1. Find an equation of the line perpendicular to the line tangent to the graph of F(x) = (f(x) + 3) / (x − g(x)) at x = 2.