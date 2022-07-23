Continuity

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point from both sides equals the function's value at that point. For the given piecewise function, we need to ensure that the left-hand limit (as x approaches 0 from the left) and the right-hand limit (as x approaches 0 from the right) are equal to the function's value at x = 0. This is crucial for determining the value of m that makes the function continuous at x = 0.