In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (t tan(t))¹⁰
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (t tan(t))¹⁰
For what value or values of the constant m, if any, is
ƒ(x) = { sin 2x, x ≤ 0
{ mx, x > 0
a. continuous at x = 0?
b. differentiable at x = 0?
Give reasons for your answers.
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = x√(1 − x²)
The eight curve Find the slopes of the curve y⁴ = y² – x² at the two points shown here.
Assume that functions f and g are differentiable with f(2) = 3, f'(2) = −1, g(2) = −4, and g'(2) = 1. Find an equation of the line perpendicular to the line tangent to the graph of F(x) = (f(x) + 3) / (x − g(x)) at x = 2.
Suppose that functions ƒ(x) and g(x) and their first derivatives have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.
x ƒ(x) g(x) ƒ'(x) g'(x)
0 1 1 -3 1/2
1 3 5 1/2 -4
Find the first derivatives of the following combinations at the given value of x.
a. 6ƒ(x) - g(x), x = 1