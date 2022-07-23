Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
47. ∫(from 2 to 4)dx/(x(ln x)²)
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
47. ∫(from 2 to 4)dx/(x(ln x)²)
Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
71. lim (x → (π/2)⁻) sec x / tan x
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
122. y = (ln x)^(ln x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
77. ∫dx/√(-x²+4x-3)
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
22. lim (x → 1) (x - 1) / (ln x - sin πx)
13. When is a polynomial f(x) of at most the order of a polynomial g(x) as x→∞? Give reasons for your answer.