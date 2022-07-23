Textbook Question
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
41. lim (x → 0⁺) (ln x)² / ln(sin x)
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Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
41. lim (x → 0⁺) (ln x)² / ln(sin x)
Rewrite the expressions in Exercises 5–10 in terms of exponentials and simplify the results as much as you can.
9. (sinh(x)+cosh(x))⁴
130. Where does the periodic function f(x) = 2e^(sin(x/2)) take on its extreme values, and what are these values?
Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = x³ + 1
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 37–40.
39. ∫x coth⁻¹(x)dx = ((x²-1)/2)coth⁻¹(x) + x/2 + C
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
57. ∫dx/(x√(25x²-2))