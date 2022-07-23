Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
47. ∫(from 2 to 4)dx/(x(ln x)²)
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
47. ∫(from 2 to 4)dx/(x(ln x)²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
55. ∫(from -π/4 to π/4)cosh(tanθ)sec²θ dθ
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
122. y = (ln x)^(ln x)
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
66. y = θsin(θ)/√(sec(θ))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
77. ∫dx/√(-x²+4x-3)
13. When is a polynomial f(x) of at most the order of a polynomial g(x) as x→∞? Give reasons for your answer.