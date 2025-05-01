Problem 8.1.34
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ e^(z + eᶻ) dz
Problem 8.8.44
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 0 to 1 of ((e^(-√x)) / √x dx)
Problem 8.4.28
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / (4 - x²)^(3/2) from 0 to 1
Problem 8.5.4
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
(2x + 2) / (x² - 2x + 1)
Problem 8.1.45
Area: Find the area of the region bounded above by y = 2 cos x and below by y = sec x, −π/4 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
Problem 8.1.8
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (2 ln(z³)) / (16z) dz
Problem 8.1.50
Centroid: Find the centroid of the region bounded by the x-axis, the curve y = csc x, and the lines x = π/6, x = 5π/6.
Problem 8.6.2
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ dx / (x √(x + 4))
Problem 8.6.56
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 51–56 by making a substitution (possibly trigonometric) and then applying a reduction formula.
∫ (from 0 to 1/√3) dt / (t² + 1)^(7/2)
Problem 8.6.24
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ sin(t / 3) sin(t / 6) dt
Problem 8.8.52
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 4 to ∞ of (dx / (√x - 1))
Problem 8.4.63
Find the average value of f(x) = (√(x + 1)) / √x on the interval [1, 3].
Problem 8.1.14
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (csc t sin 3t dt)
Problem 8.2.46
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ √x e√x dx
Problem 8.8.66
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 1 to ∞ of ((1 / (e^x - 2^x)) dx)
Problem 8.1.44
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (tan θ + 3 / sin θ) dθ
Problem 8.1.38
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (dθ / cos θ - 1)
Problem 8.2.56
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (sin⁻¹ x)² / √(1 - x²) dx
Problem 8.4.6
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ (2 dx) / √(1 - 4x²) from 0 to 1/(2√2)
Problem 8.7.35
[Technology Exercise] When solving Exercises 33-40, you may need to use a calculator or a computer.
Find, to two decimal places, the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 35 and 36 about the x-axis.
y = sin x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π
Problem 8.4.32
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (1 - x²)^(1/2) / x⁴ dx
Problem 8.3.38
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ sec⁴(x) tan²(x) dx
Problem 8.4.56
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 53–56 for y as a function of x.
(x² + 1)² (dy/dx) = √(x² + 1), where y(0) = 1
Problem 8.7.32
The length of one arch of the curve y = sin x is given by
L = ∫(from 0 to π) √(1 + cos²(x)) dx.
Estimate L by Simpson's Rule with n = 8.
Problem 8.3.50
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ 8 cot⁴(t) dt
Problem 8.2.4
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ x² sin(x) dx
Problem 8.6.48
Use reduction formulas to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–50.
∫ 3 sec^4(3x) dx
Problem 8.2.38
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ x⁵ e³ˣ dx
Problem 8.3.76
Volume: Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region bounded by the graphs of y = sin x + sec x, y = 0, x = 0, and x = π/3 about the x-axis.
Problem 8.8.2
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₁^∞ dx / x^1.001
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
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