Problem 8.2.28
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ ln(x + x²) dx
Problem 8.6.38
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ x^2 / √(x^2 - 4x + 5) dx
Problem 8.4.58
Area: Find the area enclosed by the ellipse x²/a² + y²/b² = 1.
Problem 8.8.86
Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.
86. Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the x-axis.
Problem 8.6.18
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ x arctan(x) dx
Problem 8.AAE.34
Use the substitutions in Equations (1)–(4) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–40. Integrals like these arise in calculating the average angular velocity of the output shaft of a universal joint when the input and output shafts are not aligned.
∫ dx / (1 + sin x + cos x)
Problem 8.AAE.42
Use the substitution z = tan(θ/2) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41 and 42.
∫ csc θ dθ
Problem 8.AAE.5
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–6.
∫ dt / (t - √(1 - t²))
Problem 8.AAE.9
Evaluate the limits in Exercise 9 and 10 by identifying them with definite integrals and evaluating the integrals.
lim (n → ∞) Σ (from k=1 to n) ln √(1 + k/n)
Problem 8.AAE.11
Finding arc length
Find the length of the curve
y = ∫ from 0 to x of √(cos(2t)) dt, 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
Problem 8.AAE.26
Length of a curve
Find the length of the curve
y = ∫(from 1 to x) sqrt(sqrt(t) - 1) dt, where 1 ≤ x ≤ 16.
Problem 8.AAE.3
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–6.
∫ x arcsin x dx
Problem 8.AAE.17a
Finding volume
Let R be the "triangular" region in the first quadrant that is bounded above by the line y = 1, below by the curve y = ln x, and on the left by the line x = 1.
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about
a. the x-axis.
Problem 8.AAE.18a
18. Finding volume (Continuation of Exercise 17.) Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region R about:
a. the y-axis.
Problem 8.AAE.28
For each x > 0, let G(x) = ∫(from 0 to x) e^(-xt) dt. Prove that xG(x) = 1 for each x > 0.
Problem 8.AAE.1
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–6.
∫ (arcsin x)² dx
Problem 8.AAE.24
Finding surface area
Find the area of the surface generated by revolving the curve in Exercise 23 about the y-axis.
Problem 8.AAE.38
Use the substitutions in Equations (1)–(4) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–40. Integrals like these arise in calculating the average angular velocity of the output shaft of a universal joint when the input and output shafts are not aligned.
∫(from π/2 to 2π/3) cos θ dθ / (sin θ cos θ + sin θ)
Problem 8.AAE.7
Evaluate the limits in Exercise 7 and 8.
lim (x → ∞) ∫₋ˣ^ˣ sin t dt
Problem 8.AAE.20
Finding volume
The infinite region bounded by the coordinate axes and the curve y = −ln x in the first quadrant is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
Problem 8.AAE.22
Centroid of a region
Find the centroid of the region in the plane enclosed by the curves y = ±(1 − x²)^(-1/2) and the lines x = 0 and x = 1.
Problem 8.AAE.15
Finding volume
The region in the first quadrant enclosed by the coordinate axes, the curve y = e^x, and the line x = 1 is revolved about the y-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
Problem 8.AAE.13
Finding volume
The region in the first quadrant that is enclosed by the x-axis and the curve y = 3x√(1 − x) is revolved about the y-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
Problem 8.AAE.40
Use the substitutions in Equations (1)–(4) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–40. Integrals like these arise in calculating the average angular velocity of the output shaft of a universal joint when the input and output shafts are not aligned.
∫ cos t dt / (1 - cos t)
Problem 8.GYR.7
7. What is the goal of the method of partial fractions?
Problem 8.GYR.2
2. When applying the formula for integration by parts, how do you choose the u and dv? How can you apply integration by parts to an integral of the form ∫ f(x) dx?
Problem 8.PE.65
Which of the improper integrals in Exercises 63–68 converge and which diverge?
∫ from 1 to ∞ of ((ln z) / z) dz
Problem 8.PE.34
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–36.
∫ [1 / (x(9 - x²))] dx
Problem 8.PE.36
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–36.
∫ [1 / √(9 - x²)] dx
Problem 8.PE.129
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
129. ∫ (x^(ln x) * ln x) / x dx
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
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