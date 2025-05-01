Problem 8.1.40
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (√x / (1 + x³)) dx
Hint: Let u = x^(3/2).
Problem 8.8.62
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 2 to ∞ of ((1 / ln x) dx)
Problem 8.6.16
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ e^(-3t) sin(4t) dt
Problem 8.6.60
Moment about y-axis:
A thin plate of constant density δ = 1 occupies the region enclosed by the curve
y = 36/(2x + 3) and the line x = 3 in the first quadrant. Find the moment of the plate about the y-axis.
Problem 8.6.52
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 51–56 by making a substitution (possibly trigonometric) and then applying a reduction formula.
∫ csc³(√θ) / √θ dθ
Problem 8.3.68
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 65–70.
∫ cot(x) / cos²(x) dx
Problem 8.3.64
Exercises 59–64 require the use of various trigonometric identities before you evaluate the integrals.
∫ sin(θ) sin(2θ) sin(3θ) dθ
Problem 8.1.46
Volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in Exercise 45 about the x-axis.
Problem 8.1.12
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫₋₁³ (4x² - 7) / (2x + 3) dx
Problem 8.5.66
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ x² √(1 - x²) dx
Problem 8.3.18
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^π 8cos⁴(2πx) dx
Problem 8.1.44
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (tan θ + 3 / sin θ) dθ
Problem 8.5.48
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ 1 / (x√x + 9) dx
Problem 8.5.10
In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ dx / (x² + 2x)
Problem 8.4.14
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ (2 dx) / (x³ √(x² - 1)), where x > 1
Problem 8.5.46
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ 1 / ((x¹/³ - 1)√x) dx
(Hint: Let x = u⁶.)
Problem 8.5.40
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ (e⁴t + 2e²t - e^t) / (e²t + 1) dt
Problem 8.3.14
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^(π/2) sin²(x) dx
Problem 8.3.34
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ sec(x) tan²(x) dx
Problem 8.1.24
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (sec t + cot t)² dt
Problem 8.8.68
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from -∞ to ∞ of ((dx) / (e^x + e^(-x)))
Problem 8.8.28
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀¹ (4r dr) / √(1 − r⁴)
Problem 8.8.30
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₂⁴ dt / [t√(t² − 4)]
Problem 8.8.76
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₋∞⁰ x² e^(x³) dx
Problem 8.8.80
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₋∞⁴ [x / (x² + 9)^(2/5)] dx
Problem 8.8.2
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₁^∞ dx / x^1.001
Problem 8.6.18
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ x arctan(x) dx
Problem 8.4.6
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ (2 dx) / √(1 - 4x²) from 0 to 1/(2√2)
Problem 8.4.38
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (1 - r²)^(5/2) / r⁸ dr
Problem 8.8.86
Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.
86. Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the x-axis.
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Back